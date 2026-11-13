Jacq Buncio Advocates Road Safety to Combat Reckless Riding

Motorcycle champion Jacq Buncio urges Filipinos to prioritize safety over speed, highlighting her journey from racing accolades to public advocacy for responsible riding.

Filipina motorcycle racing champion Jacq Buncio is leveraging her high-speed expertise to promote a critical message of caution on public highways. In a recent interview on Bilyonaryo News Channel's The Scorecard program, Buncio emphasized that velocity must be balanced with responsibility. She stated that public roads are not testing grounds for personal limits, but shared spaces requiring mutual respect among all users.

The Philosophy of Controlled Speed

Buncio articulated a fundamental principle of both racing and safe commuting, noting that true mastery involves knowing when to reduce speed. "You cannot be fast if you cannot slow down," she explained during her discussion with hosts. This mindset shifts the focus from pure performance to risk management, reminding drivers that reckless behavior endangers everyone on the road.

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She stressed that the desire to arrive quickly should never override the necessity of returning home alive. Buncio pointed out that selfish driving habits disregard the safety of other motorists and pedestrians. Her advocacy underscores that responsible riding is an act of consideration for fellow citizens who also wish to return safely to their families.

Addressing Gender Bias and Road Rage

As a woman in a male-dominated sport, Buncio has frequently faced road rage from motorists who challenge her driving. She acknowledged encountering individuals who appear to provoke her specifically because she is female. However, she consciously chooses not to engage in confrontations or aggressive retaliations.

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Buncio explained that responding aggressively would undermine her credibility as a road safety advocate. She reasoned that escalating conflicts on the road contradicts the very message she is trying to spread. Her decision to remain calm is a strategic choice to maintain focus on her mission to educate others rather than participate in dangerous behaviors.

A Legacy Built on Champion Achievements

Buncio's advocacy is supported by an impressive track record of accomplishments in competitive racing. She made history in 2016 by becoming the first female motorcycle circuit racer to win the overall Philippine Pirelli Superbike Championship title. This milestone broke barriers in a field traditionally dominated by male competitors.

Her success continued with her capture of the Rookie overall crown in the 2018 Philippine Superbike Championship. She further solidified her status in the sport by securing the Intermediate category title in 2021. These victories demonstrate her high level of skill and dedication to the racing discipline.

Personal Motivation and Future Goals

The passion for racing was reignited in Buncio's life in 2011 following the tragic death of her brother, Maico. Maico also lost his life in a racing accident, prompting Buncio to pursue the sport to continue his legacy. She sought to bring back the shared passion for racing that their family once enjoyed together.

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Now, Buncio aims to inspire more women to join the sport and leave a lasting legacy for female riders. She hopes to make motorsport more accessible to aspiring riders by providing proper venues for skill development. This initiative seeks to reduce unnecessary risks on public roads by offering structured training opportunities. Her ultimate message remains clear: winning a championship on the street is impossible, and getting home safe to one's family is the only true victory.