Italy enacts legislation adopting the IHRA definition of antisemitism. The law sparks debate over free speech and Palestinian advocacy while aiming to curb rising hate crimes.

Italy's parliament has finalized approval of a controversial legislative measure designed to combat antisemitism, sparking intense national debate regarding the boundaries of free speech and political advocacy. The lower house of the Italian legislature adopted the bill late on Tuesday with a vote of 147 in favor to 93 against, marking a significant shift in the country's legal framework for addressing hate crimes.

Adopting The IHRA Definition Controversy

The core mechanism of the new legislation involves the formal enshrinement of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance definition of antisemitism within Italian law. This specific framework explicitly lists certain forms of criticism directed at Israel as potential examples of antisemitic conduct, a provision that has drawn sharp criticism from opposition groups and civil rights advocates. Critics argue that this broad categorization could effectively stifle legitimate political discourse and create a chilling effect on advocacy for Palestinian rights, which has surged since the outbreak of the Gaza war.

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Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's center-right ruling bloc has defended the measure as a necessary tool to tackle rising violence and discrimination against Jewish communities across Italy. Government officials insist that the law is not intended to suppress political debate but rather to protect citizens from targeted harassment and hate-based violence that has increased in recent years. The administration maintains that the legislation provides a clear legal standard for identifying and prosecuting antisemitic acts without infringing upon democratic freedoms.

Political Divisions and Stakeholder Responses

The passage of the bill has exposed deep fractures within the Italian political landscape, particularly between the ruling coalition and the left-wing opposition. Angelo Bonelli, co-leader of the Green-Left Alliance group, accused the right-wing government of exploiting the issue of antisemitism to silence valid criticism. Meanwhile, the main opposition Democratic Party saw internal dissent as a small group of lawmakers abstained from voting against the bill, defying their leadership's directive to oppose it. This split highlights varying approaches to the conflict in the Middle East and the balance between combating hate and protecting free expression.

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Livia Ottolenghi, president of the Union of Italian Jewish Communities, welcomed the legislative victory, stating that the fight against antisemitism is a societal imperative rather than a partisan political battle. She emphasized that the measure would strengthen the democratic resilience of Italian civil society and protect vulnerable communities from escalating hostility. In contrast, opposition parties such as the Five Star Movement and the Green-Left Alliance have been more vocal in their support for Palestinian rights, with some accusing Israel of genocide, an allegation that Israel firmly rejects. These parties had urged the government to amend the definition to ensure it did not restrict legitimate criticism of Israeli state actions.

Rising Incidents and Future Safeguards

The urgency behind the legislation is driven by a documented surge in antisemitic incidents since the Hamas-led attacks on Israel on October 7, 2023. Data from the Antisemitism Observatory, a research unit of Milan's Jewish Contemporary Documentation Center, reveals that 963 cases were recorded in 2025. This figure represents nearly a fourfold increase compared to the number of incidents reported in 2022, highlighting a dramatic escalation in hate-related activities over a short period. Gadi Luzzatto Voghera, director of the CDEC, reported specific instances of physical aggression, noting 18 cases in 2025 and ten cases in the first six months of the current year alone.

Despite the opposition's demands for amendments, the coalition government dismissed accusations that the law would limit freedom of expression or debate regarding Israel. Paolo Emilio Russo from the co-ruling Forza Italia party asserted that political criticism remains fully protected and is a cornerstone of Italian democracy. Supporters of the bill argue that stronger legal safeguards are now essential to protect Jewish citizens from increasing threats, including being shoved, spat at, or slapped in public spaces. The government continues to maintain that the new law strikes the right balance between ensuring public safety and preserving the right to free speech.