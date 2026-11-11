Italian Terrorist Leonardo Bertulazzi Escapes House Arrest in Buenos Aires

Leonardo Bertulazzi, a former Red Brigades member, escaped Buenos Aires house arrest via rope harness. Argentina searches for the 74-year-old to extradite him to Italy for terrorism convictions.

Argentine federal police have launched a comprehensive manhunt for Leonardo Bertulazzi, a 74-year-old Italian citizen convicted of terrorism, after he successfully escaped his supervised residence in Buenos Aires on Tuesday. The fugitive, a former member of the notorious far-left militant organization known as the Red Brigades, utilized a complex climbing apparatus to descend from his fifth-floor apartment, evading electronic surveillance in a move that has triggered a high-profile international legal battle.

Bertulazzi was under strict house arrest in the Argentine capital after the country's Supreme Court approved his extradition last year. He is scheduled to serve a 27-year prison sentence in Italy for crimes committed during the turbulent period of political violence that engulfed the nation in the 1970s and 1980s. His escape has immediately reignited diplomatic and law enforcement efforts to return him to Italian custody.

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Detailed Escape Mechanism and Surveillance Fraud

According to police officials reporting to The Associated Press, Bertulazzi executed his escape by descending from the fifth floor of his apartment building using a harness and rope system. He landed precisely on the second-floor terrace of an adjacent property, from where he climbed further down to a first-floor terrace. After navigating a vacant lot and scaling a gate, he vanished onto the streets of Buenos Aires.

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Authorities discovered the breach only after analyzing anomalies in his electronic ankle monitor data. Investigators determined that Bertulazzi had tampered with the device by placing it inside a contraption wrapped in a thermal blanket. This setup was designed to maintain the monitor's temperature and prevent moisture damage using grease or animal fat. The device had also been constructed to resemble an explosive charge, a deception that necessitated the deployment of specialized explosives experts to safely examine the room.

Historical Crimes and Red Brigades Connection

The case against Leonardo Bertulazzi dates back to the 1980s, when Italian courts convicted him of terrorism-related offenses. He was a member of the Genoa branch of the Red Brigades, a militant group infamous for kidnapping and assassinating prominent political figures. The organization is most widely remembered for the 1978 kidnapping and murder of former Italian Prime Minister Aldo Moro, a crime for which Bertulazzi was found responsible for logistical support.

Italian legal records confirm that these convictions resulted in a combined prison sentence of 27 years. Despite the severity of his crimes, Bertulazzi lived in Argentina for decades, eventually being granted refugee status in October 2004. This status protected him from extradition until the political landscape in Argentina shifted significantly in 2024.

Political Shifts and Extradition Proceedings

Bertulazzi's legal trajectory changed dramatically under the administration of President Javier Milei, a right-wing leader who took office in 2024. Following this political transition, Argentine authorities revoked Bertulazzi's refugee status and re-arrested him in August. At the time, then-Security Minister Patricia Bullrich publicly celebrated the capture, stating that the years of impunity for this dangerous criminal were over.

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Previous attempts to extradite him faced significant legal hurdles. Italian authorities initially issued an arrest warrant in November 2002, but an Argentine federal judge rejected the extradition request in June 2003. The judge ruled that Italian law did not guarantee Bertulazzi a new trial after he had been convicted in absentia. The current legal framework, however, appears to have cleared these previous obstacles, leading to the Supreme Court's approval of his extradition last year.

Government Response and Search Operations

In response to the escape, Argentina's Security Ministry announced a reward of 20 million pesos, approximately $13,000, for information leading to Bertulazzi's capture. The offer underscores the priority placed on recapturing the fugitive and resuming the extradition process. The reward was made public on Tuesday, coinciding with the confirmation of his escape.

Italian officials have expressed confidence in the recovery operation. Wanda Ferro, an undersecretary in Italy's Interior Ministry, addressed the situation during an interview with private broadcaster Tgcom24. She emphasized that Argentine police are responsible for ensuring Bertulazzi is handed over to Italian authorities and stated her certainty that every effort will be made to facilitate a quick dialogue and recapture.

As of Wednesday, Bertulazzi remains at large. The search involves coordination between Argentine federal police and international partners, with the ultimate goal of returning him to Italy. The escape highlights the complexities of long-standing criminal cases and the evolving nature of judicial cooperation between South American and European nations.