Italian Prosecutors Re-Open Investigation Into 1975 Murder of Pier Paolo Pasolini

Italian authorities have launched a new inquiry into the death of filmmaker Pier Paolo Pasolini, driven by fresh DNA evidence and a lawyer's call to resolve the decades-old mystery.

Italian prosecutors have officially re-opened an investigation into the 1975 murder of the renowned writer and filmmaker Pier Paolo Pasolini. The decision confirms long-standing demands for a thorough review of the case by legal representatives seeking clarity on the circumstances surrounding the intellectual's death.

Stefano Maccioni, the attorney who petitioned for the fresh inquiry, confirmed the development to AFP on Monday. Maccioni stated that he had been pushing for a new investigation for several years and expressed hope that this renewed official action would finally put an end to the mystery surrounding Pasolini's death once and for all.

Also read Father of Solenn and Erwan Heussaff, Louis Paul Heussaff, Dies After Dementia Battle

New DNA Evidence Challenges 1975 Verdict

The core of the re-opening centers on recent forensic developments that cast doubt on the original conclusions. Maccioni reported that DNA tests conducted on evidence from the crime scene indicated the presence of other individuals beyond those previously identified. This forensic data suggests that the original suspect, Giuseppe Pelosi, may not have been present at the location when the fatal incident occurred.

Pasolini, a prominent left-wing intellectual, was discovered deceased on a beach outside of Rome on November 2, 1975. The initial investigation led to the arrest of Giuseppe Pelosi, a 17-year-old male prostitute at the time. Pelosi was apprehended while fleeing the scene in Pasolini's vehicle and initially confessed to the killing.

Advertisement

Suspect Recants Confession After Decades

Giuseppe Pelosi was imprisoned for nearly ten years following his initial confession, which claimed that Pasolini attempted to rape him. However, in 2005, Pelosi publicly recanted his earlier statement. He denied involvement in the murder and instead blamed three unnamed men who spoke with Sicilian accents, introducing new variables into the long-dormant case.

Maccioni emphasized the need for investigators to combine these new forensic findings with Pelosi's later testimony. The lawyer urged the judicial authorities to put together the pieces of the puzzle, suggesting that the physical evidence may now point toward a different set of perpetrators than those originally charged.

Theory of Political Motive Gains Traction

The re-opening of the case has revived intense speculation regarding the motive behind the killing. Over the years, theories have ranged from blackmail to state-sponsored hits by far-right groups or the Mafia. Pasolini was known for his uncompromising stance against bourgeois values, Catholic censorship, and the rising threat of neo-fascism in Italy.

His final film, Salo or the 120 Days of Sodom, which was released posthumously, provoked significant outrage due to its graphic depiction of violence and sexual abuse. The work served as a searing critique of Fascist Italy, further cementing Pasolini's reputation as a controversial figure who lived his life unafraid of provocation.

Advertisement

Public Appeal for Witnesses to Come Forward

In light of the renewed investigation, Maccioni issued a direct appeal to the public. He urged anyone who possesses knowledge about the case to come forward now, acknowledging that some individuals may have lacked the courage to speak previously. The goal remains to identify all parties involved and establish the complete truth.

This development marks a significant shift in the handling of one of Italy's most notorious cold cases. By prioritizing forensic evidence and re-examining witness testimonies, authorities aim to provide a definitive resolution to a tragedy that has haunted the cultural and political landscape of Italy for nearly five decades.