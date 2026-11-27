Issuer Pty Ltd launches AUD 19M secured note offering targeting wholesale investors in Victoria. Notes aim for tax exemptions under section 128F for non-residents.

Issuer Pty Ltd is currently undertaking a significant capital raise operation aimed at securing a total of AUD 19,000,000 through the strategic issuance of secured notes. This financial maneuver, detailed in a recent official announcement by the Issuer, involves the creation of progressively drawn notes designed to meet specific funding requirements. The capital acquisition strategy is structured to attract institutional-grade interest from qualified wholesale investors who are recognized under the stringent definitions provided by the Corporations Act 2001 of the Commonwealth of Australia.

Core Details Of Secured Note Structure

The primary mechanism for this fundraising effort involves the issuance of a series of debentures, which are legally structured as direct, secured, and limited recourse notes. This specific legal framework is critical for defining the risk profile and repayment hierarchy of the debt instrument. By classifying the notes as limited recourse, the Issuer delineates the extent to which investors can claim against the assets of the entity should any financial distress occur. The offer is made explicitly to investors who qualify as wholesale investors, ensuring that the capital raising process adheres to regulatory frameworks that govern high-net-worth and institutional participation in debt markets.

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Tax Exemptions For Non-Australian Holders

A pivotal feature of this financial offering is its alignment with international tax regulations to enhance attractiveness to global capital. The open letter constituting the offer is designed to satisfy the public offer test outlined in section 128F(3)(d) of the Income Tax Assessment Act 1936 of the Commonwealth of Australia. This specific provision grants a crucial exemption from Australian interest withholding tax. This tax relief applies to interest payments made on the Notes to non-Australian noteholders, thereby preserving the net yield for foreign investors. To utilize this exemption, financiers and professionals dealing in debentures must provide customary representations and warranties regarding their status.

Compliance With Financial Regulations

The Issuer emphasizes strict adherence to Australian securities laws throughout the distribution process. The offer is exclusively available to domestic and foreign investors who are formally qualified as professional or sophisticated investors under the definitions contained in the Corporations Act. By accepting the offer, each offeree formally represents that they meet the criteria for a Wholesale Investor. Consequently, no notes will be issued or sold in any manner that would necessitate the provision of a disclosure document under Chapter 6D of the Corporations Act. This regulatory approach streamlines the offering process while maintaining compliance with Australian financial oversight standards.

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Legal Restrictions And Jurisdictional Limits

The distribution of this announcement and the subsequent sale of notes are subject to complex legal restrictions in various jurisdictions. The message explicitly states that it does not constitute an offer, invitation, or solicitation to purchase notes in any location where such actions would be unlawful. Furthermore, the notes have not been, nor will they be, registered under the US Securities Act of 1933. This means the notes may not be offered, sold, or delivered within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, United States persons as defined in Regulation S. There will be no public offering of these notes in the United States, ensuring that US securities laws are strictly respected.

Contact Information And Issuer Discretion

The Issuer retains the right, at its absolute discretion, to vary the terms of the offer and to accept or reject any specific offer received. For those seeking further details or requesting copies of the formal offer documents, inquiries should be directed to Brett Macgillivray at Banner Pakenham Issuer Pty Ltd. Interested parties can reach the designated contact via the phone number plus 61 (3) 9929 6400. This direct line of communication allows prospective wholesale investors to verify the specifics of the secured notes and understand the full implications of the investment before committing capital.