Dozens of displaced Palestinians fled central Gaza after a rare Israeli ground raid on November 18, 2026, with tanks crossing the Yellow Line. Hamas called it a ceasefire violation, while Gaza health authorities report over 1,600 Palestinians killed since the ceasefire.

Dozens of displaced Palestinians fled their tents and shelters in central Gaza on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, after Israel launched a rare ground raid in an area it had withdrawn from under a 2025 ceasefire.

The ground advance, with Israeli tanks rolling along the main north-south Salahudeen road, came as the US-backed body overseeing the truce accused both Israel and Hamas militants of failing to meet their commitments to end hostilities. The Israeli tank advance was the first of its kind to cross the Yellow Line marking the boundary between Israeli and Hamas control since the ceasefire was struck in October last year, some residents said.

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Israel Targets Tunnels Near Yellow Line

Israel's military said troops and intelligence personnel had begun a targeted operational activity to dismantle what it described as a tunnel west of the Yellow Line that posed a threat to troops. The military said civilians had been warned to avoid the area. Hamas said the Israeli military's raid and forced displacement of Palestinians marked a ceasefire violation and a dangerous escalation. Israel's military did not immediately respond to the comment.

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Fearing a renewed military assault, dozens of Palestinians, most of whom have been displaced multiple times since the start of the war in 2023, piled their belongings on top of bicycles, wheelchairs, motorcycles and vehicles as they fled the area. Salam Aql said the military had ordered residents of the area to leave but we wanted to stay because we are exhausted from being displaced so many times. We are tired, I swear to God, we are tired.

But as we were sitting there, gunfire started coming in, she said, adding that a boy was hit in the leg by a bullet. Once he was wounded, we could not stay any longer. Residents reported hearing tank shells being fired in the area. An Israeli airstrike near the location of the army raid killed one person, Palestinian medics said.

Casualties Reported in Separate Incidents

In separate incidents on Wednesday, medics said two people were killed by Israeli fire, one in Deir al-Balah and the other in Gaza City. The military said it was not aware of any incident in Deir al-Balah. In Gaza City, the military said it had struck a militant. Israel, which says Hamas has recently been regrouping and rearming, has stepped up attacks against the Islamist group.

Hamas has accused Israel of attempting to derail the October 2025 US-brokered ceasefire agreement. That deal has not halted Israeli attacks in Gaza or secured Hamas' disarmament. It left Israeli troops in control of well over half of Gaza, since expanded to around two-thirds. Hamas controls a sliver of territory along Gaza's coast.

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Ceasefire Death Toll Rises for Both Sides

Gaza health authorities say at least 1,600 Palestinians have been killed since the ceasefire went into effect, while the Israeli military says five Israeli soldiers have been killed. Palestinian authorities say more than 74,000 people in Gaza have been killed in the military campaign that Israel launched there after Hamas-led fighters killed about 1,200 people in southern Israel in an attack on October 7, 2023.