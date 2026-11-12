Israeli Airstrike Hits Nasser Hospital in Gaza Killing Surgeon

An Israeli airstrike on Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis killed six people including a surgeon and wounded 20 others, according to Gaza civil defense officials.

An Israeli airstrike struck a building within the Nasser Hospital complex in Khan Younis, southern Gaza, on Thursday, November 12, 2026. The attack resulted in the deaths of at least six individuals and injured twenty others. Among the casualties was a surgeon, highlighting the severe impact on medical personnel in the region.

Hospital Strike Destroys Surgery Department

Mahmoud Basal, spokesperson for Gaza's civil defense service, confirmed that the Israeli airstrike specifically targeted the surgery department of the hospital. The bombardment caused extensive structural damage to the facility. Reuters video footage captured from inside the hospital revealed rubble and furniture scattered across the rooms. Wires were seen dangling from damaged ceilings, indicating significant destruction to the building's infrastructure.

Also read COP31: Turkish president decries war on Gaza as 'ecocide'

Emergency responders and bystanders navigated through debris-covered corridors to assist the wounded. People carried injured patients on stretchers through the wreckage, while others helped those who could walk move away from the blast zone. Several bodies were observed being carried out as firefighters worked outside the building to manage the aftermath of the strike.

Conflict Context and Ceasefire Violations

Israel has recently stepped up its attacks on the Gaza enclave, stating that Hamas is attempting to regroup and rebuild its military arsenal. The Israeli government maintains that these operations are necessary to counter terrorist activities. Conversely, Hamas asserts that it remains committed to the ceasefire agreement that was established a year ago. The group accuses Israel of attempting to undermine the peace deal through continued military aggression.

Advertisement

The humanitarian toll of the ongoing conflict remains high. According to health officials in the territory, at least 1,600 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks since the ceasefire deal was agreed upon. In response, Israel reports that four of its soldiers have been killed during this period. These figures underscore the persistent violence despite diplomatic efforts to halt hostilities.

Casualty Figures and Historical Background

The broader death toll in Gaza has reached catastrophic levels since the start of the conflict. Gaza health authorities state that more than 74,000 people have been killed since Israel launched its assault on the territory in October 2023. This figure encompasses men, women, and children affected by the prolonged military operations. The current violence is a continuation of a war that began with a Hamas-led attack on southern Israel.

That initial assault, carried out by Hamas-led gunmen, resulted in approximately 1,200 deaths, according to Israeli estimates. This event triggered the current Israeli military offensive. The airstrike on Nasser Hospital in November 2026 represents another tragic incident in a conflict that has devastated infrastructure and claimed tens of thousands of lives. The incident has drawn international attention to the safety of medical facilities in war zones.