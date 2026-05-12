Israel's parliament passes law establishing military tribunal to try Palestinian militants

Israel's parliament passed a law late on Monday establishing a military tribunal to try hundreds of Palestinian militants who took part in the October 7, 2023 attack on Israel. The law aims to ensure all assailants are brought to justice under existing Israeli criminal statutes for crimes against the Jewish people, crimes against humanity, and war crimes.

JERUSALEM - Israel 's parliament passed a law late on Monday establishing a military tribunal to try hundreds of Palestinian militants who took part in the October 7 , 2023 attack on Israel , a step lawmakers said would help heal national trauma.

The surprise attack, led by elite "Nukhba" force fighters from the Palestinian militant group Hamas, was Israel's deadliest single day and the worst attack on Jews since the Holocaust. At least 1,200 people were killed, most of them civilians. Israel responded by launching an assault on the enclave that killed more than 72,000 Palestinians, mostly civilians, and left much of Gaza in ruins.

Israel has been holding an estimated 200-300 fighters - the precise number is classified - captured in Israel during the attack, who have not yet been charged. The special military court established by the law, to be presided over by a three-judge panel in Jerusalem, could also try others captured later in Gaza and suspected of participating in the attack, or of having held or abused Israeli hostages.

The new law was backed by a wide majority 93 of the Knesset's 120 lawmakers, in a rare show of Israeli political unity. The militants burst through the Gaza border and rampaged through southern Israeli villages, army bases, roads and a music festival. Besides the killings, the fighters also took 251 hostages back to Gaza.

No trial date Lawmakers from both the governing coalition and the opposition authored the bill, meant to ensure all assailants are brought to justice under existing Israeli criminal statutes for what it describes as crimes against the Jewish people, crimes against humanity and war crimes. Proceedings will be public, with major hearings broadcast live. While defendants will attend only key hearings in person and all others by video, surviving victims will be allowed in-person access, according to the new law.

Ya'ara Mordecai, an international law expert at Yale Law School, said the new law raised some concerns about due process, given the military court setting, as well as a risk of atrocity proceedings turning into politicized or symbolic "show trials". Knesset member Yulia Malinovsky, one of the bill's authors, said that the legislation ensures a fair and lawful trial.

"They will be sentenced by Israel's judges, not by the street or by what we all feel," Malinovsky said before the vote. "At the end of the day, what makes us great is our spirit, our resilience, ability to cope and withstand this immense pain. " Option of capital punishment Israel's penal code includes capital punishment for some of the charges which the militants are likely to face.

If handed down, a death sentence would trigger an automatic appeal on behalf of the defendant, according to the new law. Hamas condemns new law Hamas Gaza spokesperson Hazem Qassem said the new law "serves as a cover for the war crimes committed by Israel in Gaza.

" The International Criminal Court is probing Israel's conduct of the Gaza war and has issued arrest warrants for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, as well as three Hamas leaders who have all since been killed by Israel. Israel is also fighting a genocide case at the International Court of Justice. It rejects the allegations as politically motivated and has argued that its war is against Hamas, not the Palestinian people. —Reuter





gmanews / 🏆 11. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Israel Palestinian Militants Military Tribunal Attack On Israel October 7 2023 Nukhba Force Fighters Hamas War Crimes Crimes Against Humanity Crimes Against The Jewish People Israel's Penal Code Capital Punishment International Criminal Court International Court Of Justice Hamas Gaza Spokesperson Hazem Qassem Yulia Malinovsky Ya'ara Mordecai

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