Isabela State University Celebrates Triplets' Academic Achievement as Licensed Professional Teachers

The brothers' success in passing the LET while following the same courses and academically excelling despite their young age is an inspiration to aspiring teachers and students in nearby provinces.

Seven years apart, different Isabela State University campuses had triplets simultaneously finishing similar courses and passing the same board exams. Carl Dominic , Bart Dominic , and Ace Dominic Alejandro graduated from the same degree program, with Carl in English, Bart in Science, and Ace dual majoring in both.

Their success in passing the March 2026 Licensure Examination for Teachers (LET) is notable, as it is rare for two sets of triplets to complete university programs in the same cycle. The ISU College of Education recently had triplets pass the LET in the same examination cycle for the first time. Out of 45,001 successful examinees nationwide, the brothers demonstrated the potential of students from similar backgrounds to achieve academic success





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Uncategorised Isabela State University Licensure Examination For Teachers Baguio Luzon Philippines Carl Dominic Bart Dominic Ace Dominic Alejandro Agriculturist Licensure Examination Jack Ace King Baludo Pagaran University Colleges Student Achievement Students Academics Paragraphs

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