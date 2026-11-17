Daithi O'Corrain faces federal charges in New York for allegedly destroying a US Air National Guard C-130 at Shannon Airport in April 2026.

Prosecutors in the Southern District of New York have charged an Irish national with the deliberate destruction of a United States military aircraft. Daithi O'Corrain, a 48-year-old resident of Ireland who also uses the name David Curran, faces serious federal charges following an incident that left a high-value transport plane beyond repair.

O'Corrain Indicted for C-130 Destruction

O'Corrain was formally indicted by a grand jury on Monday, with the legal documents being unsealed on Tuesday. The indictment outlines allegations that he breached security protocols at Shannon Airport in Ireland on April 11, 2026. Federal authorities state that O'Corrain barricaded himself inside a parked C-130 Hercules belonging to the US Air National Guard. He is expected to be arrested and brought to the jurisdiction of the Southern District of New York to face trial.

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Alleged Sabotage of Military Property

The core of the prosecution's case rests on the extensive physical damage inflicted upon the aircraft. According to court documents, O'Corrain cut through electrical wires and hydraulic lines within the cockpit. He allegedly smashed every gauge on the instrument panel and used an ax to inflict further damage on the exterior of the fuselage. Additionally, prosecutors allege that he poured ball bearings directly into the transport plane's fuel tanks, a method designed to cause catastrophic mechanical failure.

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Total Loss of $60 Million Asset

The consequences of this sabotage were severe and permanent. The office of the US Attorney for the Southern District of New York stated that the aircraft was effectively destroyed by the attack. The damage rendered the C-130 Hercules completely inoperable, ensuring it will not return to active flight status. The estimated value of the lost asset is approximately $60 million, representing a significant financial and logistical loss for the US military.

Planned Offense and Legal Consequences

While no specific motive has been publicly identified for the attack, prosecutors emphasized that the crime was not spontaneous. The indictment suggests that the incident involved months of careful planning and preparation prior to the breach at the airport. If convicted of the destruction of government property, O'Corrain faces a potential prison sentence of up to 10 years. The case proceeds as a federal matter due to the involvement of US military assets and the jurisdiction of the Southern District of New York.