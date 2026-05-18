Ireneo Vidal's arrest sparks public backlash and policy push for designated busking spaces

The arrest of Ireneo Vidal, a 68-year-old harmonica player, for allegedly violating Cebu City's Anti-Mendicancy Ordinance has sparked public backlash and led to a proposal for designated public spaces for buskers.

BUSKING OR BEGGING? The arrest of 68-year-old Ireneo Vidal for allegedly violating Cebu City’s Anti-Mendicancy Ordinance has raised questions on whether busking is considered begging under the city law.

/The Cebu City Anti-Mendicancy Office arrested 68-year-old harmonica player Ireneo Selma Vidal on May 7, 2026, for accepting street donations, sparking public backlash over alleged manhandling. The Department of Social Welfare and Development provided Vidal with P10,000 in cash aid and is preparing long-term interventions to keep him and his grandchildren safe. Mayor Nestor Archival proposed designated public spaces for buskers, ordered anti-mendicancy personnel to wear body cameras, and tasked the City Attorney's Office with reviewing enforcement rules





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Ireneo Vidal Busking Cebu City Anti-Mendicancy Ordinance Designated Public Spaces Buskers Body Cameras Political Backlash Long-Term Interventions

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