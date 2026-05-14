Ireneo Vidal, a 68-year-old human rights activist, arrested for violating City Ordinance on begging

Ireneo Vidal, a 68-year-old human rights activist, was arrested by the Committee on Senior Citizens and handed over to the Cebu City Anti-Mendicancy Office (Ccamo) on May 7, 2026, for violating the City Ordinance regarding the prohibition of begging. Vidal was arrested by the Ccamo officials and handed over to the City Ordinance, which imposed a fine of P3,000 for the violation. The legal proceedings are ongoing, and the Ccamo personnel are investigating the allegations against Vidal. The Ccamo personnel have filed a case against the people who allegedly assisted Vidal in his begging activities. The case is still ongoing, and Vidal has been ordered to stop his begging activities. Vidal has also been ordered to pay the fine imposed by the City Ordinance.

Ireneo Vidal , a 68-year-old human rights activist , was arrested on May 14, 2026, by the Committee on Senior Citizens and handed over to the Cebu City Anti-Mendicancy Office (Ccamo) on May 7, 2026, for violating the City Ordinance regarding the prohibition of begging.

Vidal was arrested by the Ccamo officials and handed over to the City Ordinance, which imposed a fine of P3,000 for the violation. The summary proceedings were initiated based on Presidential Decree No. 1563 and City Ordinance 1631. The legal proceedings are ongoing, and the Ccamo personnel are investigating the allegations against Vidal. The Ccamo personnel have filed a case against the people who allegedly assisted Vidal in his begging activities.

The case is still ongoing, and Vidal has been ordered to stop his begging activities. Vidal has also been ordered to pay the fine imposed by the City Ordinance





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Ireneo Vidal Human Rights Activist Arrested Cebu City Anti-Mendicancy Office City Ordinance Begging Summary Proceedings Legal Proceedings Ccamo Personnel Investigation Case Fine City Ordinance 1631

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