Irene Villagonzalo Transforms DSWD Grant Into Diversified Business Portfolio

Irene Villagonzalo of Mandaue City leveraged a P50,000 grant to expand from street vending to a diversified micro-business portfolio. Her story highlights the impact of the DSWD's Sustainable Livelihood Program in Central Visayas, demonstrating how seed capital and training enable marginalized vendors to achieve economic self-sufficiency and sustain their enterprises.

Irene Villagonzalo, a 55-year-old resident of Barangay Tabok in Mandaue City, Cebu, has successfully transformed a government-provided seed grant into a diversified micro-business portfolio. Her journey from a struggling street vendor to a thriving entrepreneur serves as a primary example of the efficacy of the Department of Social Welfare and Development ( DSWD) Sustainable Livelihood Program (SLP). Villagonzalo represents one of 13 women in her immediate community whose livelihoods were fundamentally altered by this targeted economic intervention.

The DSWD's arrival in her barangay provided more than just financial assistance; it offered a comprehensive pathway out of poverty. As a mother of three and a member of the Tabok Vendors Association, Villagonzalo received a P50,000 financial grant. This capital enabled her to transition from informal vending to operating a structured business enterprise, proving that targeted financial support can catalyze significant economic mobility for marginalized communities.

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Program Mechanics and Financial Support

The SLP operates as a critical exit strategy for beneficiaries of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps), which provides conditional cash transfers for health and education. Anchored in the Magna Carta of the Poor (Republic Act 11291) and the 4Ps Act (Republic Act 11310), the SLP focuses on providing the assets necessary for long-term self-sufficiency. It utilizes a two-track approach to ensure sustainable income generation for participating households.

The Micro-enterprise Development Track provides seed capital of up to P15,000 alongside skills training to help households build their own businesses. Alternatively, the Employment Facilitation Track offers up to P5,000 for documentary and medical requirements, plus P15,000 for technical-vocational training to secure formal jobs. This structured methodology moves poverty alleviation beyond simple aid toward resource mobilization and mainstreaming.

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Broadening Economic Portfolio

Villagonzalo has significantly expanded her business operations since joining the association in 2022. Her portfolio now includes a convenience store and the production of various value-added food products. These products include mango floats, sukang pinakurat (spiced vinegar), peanuts, and dried fish. This diversification strategy helps mitigate the risks associated with relying on a single income source in the informal sector.

The financial impact of this diversification is evident in her recent earnings. Villagonzalo reports that her total profit from general merchandise and product sales is around P30,000. She also notes that her group sells native delicacies (kakanin) when invited to local exhibits, further broadening their market reach and revenue streams.

Community Support and Regional Impact

The success of Villagonzalo's enterprise is bolstered by a whole-of-government approach that includes support from the Department of Labor and Employment's Integrated Livelihood Program. This inter-agency synergy is vital in Central Visayas, where the DSWD monitors beneficiaries through a two-year incubation period. This extended support ensures that businesses like hers are sustainable and capable of withstanding market fluctuations.

Villagonzalo emphasized the value of community training in the program's success. She stated that the DSWD helped them with daily living expenses while providing essential training on how to save and actually run a business. Her story mirrors a broader trend in Central Visayas, where micro, small, and medium enterprises constitute over 90 percent of registered businesses, serving as the primary engine for local employment.