Iran negotiators leave Doha talks as draft proposal circulates for US deal

Iranian negotiators have left talks in Doha with a draft proposal being circulated and a follow-up meeting possible. The talks are based on a seven-step plan to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and end the US naval blockade, with Iran suggesting a faster timeline.

Iranian negotiators have left talks with Qatar i mediators regarding a proposal to end the war with the United States, with a draft proposal being circulated and a follow-up meeting possible, an official briefed on the talks said on Monday, November 2.

Iran Seven-Step Plan for Strait of Hormuz

The negotiators departed on Sunday, November 1, though not because of difficulties in the negotiations, the official said, without providing further details on the draft proposal. Iran's foreign ministry spokesperson said the basis of the talks is a seven-step plan Iran drew up in September to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and end the US naval blockade on Iran. Tehran now suggests that proposal could be implemented on a faster timeline under a deal.

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The spokesperson, Esmaeil Baghaei, said Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi had been in Doha to facilitate the exchange of messages with Washington via Qatari intermediaries. Baghaei stated that Iran's demands have been articulated very clearly and transparently.

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He described the demands as reasonable and logical, saying no final agreement can be initiated, nor can the Strait of Hormuz be reopened or secured, unless the US naval blockade is brought to an end, Iran's demands are respected, and Iran's legitimate requirements are addressed. On Saturday, Qatari broadcaster Al Jazeera quoted Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi as saying that under a deal the Strait of Hormuz could be opened within a two-day timeline rather than within the seven days originally envisaged.

US Midterm Elections Add Political Pressure

Iran's initial proposal was rejected by US President Donald Trump. The latest round of diplomacy comes amid concerns that the conflict could escalate again after Tuesday's midterm elections in the United States. Asked about Tehran's view on the midterms, Baghaei said Tehran did not expect elections to give birth to a new US.

Trump has said the United States would not launch new attacks on Iran before the vote and that talks with Tehran have been productive, though he has not ruled out further military action. The diplomat's departure and the circulating draft proposal signal continued behind-the-scenes efforts to reach a deal despite the uncertain political timing. The seven-step plan from September remains the foundation of discussions, according to Iranian officials.

It aims to end the US naval blockade and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a critical waterway. Iran's suggestion of a faster implementation timeline indicates flexibility, though the core demands remain unchanged. The exchange of messages through Qatari intermediaries highlights Doha's role as a mediator. Deputy Foreign Minister Gharibabadi's presence in Doha was specifically to facilitate these communications.

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The official who briefed on the talks did not provide details on the draft proposal or when a follow-up meeting might occur. Concerns about renewed conflict persist. The US midterm elections on Tuesday add a political dimension, with Trump having previously said no new attacks would occur before the vote.

However, he has not ruled out further military action, leaving the situation fluid. Iran's public stance remains firm. Baghaei's comments emphasize that any final agreement depends on ending the blockade and respecting Iran's demands. The Strait of Hormuz cannot be reopened or secured without these conditions being met, he said.

Araqchi's remarks to Al Jazeera about a two-day timeline for opening the Strait suggest that under a deal, implementation could be accelerated. This contrasts with the original seven-day timeline envisaged in the September plan. The diplomatic efforts continue even as negotiators have left Doha. A draft proposal is being circulated, and a follow-up meeting is possible, according to the official.

The situation remains delicate, with both sides signaling openness to talks while maintaining firm positions.