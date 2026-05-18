Iranian Missile Strikes, Drone Attacks, and Tension between US, Israel, and Iran

The text explores the recent escalation of tensions between the United States, Israel, and Iran, including the reported Iranian missile attacks, drone strikes, and the ongoing war that has led to thousands of casualties. It also details the military actions taken by UAE, confrontation between Israel and Hezbollah, and the ongoing diplomatic efforts to resolve the current conflict.

Smoke rises after reported Iranian missile attacks, following strikes by the United States and Israel against Iran, in Manama, Bahrain, February 28, 2026. In a separate incident, a drone strike caused a fire at a nuclear power plant in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), while Saudi Arabia reported intercepting three drones.

The UAE defense ministry stated that two other drones were successfully dealt with, and they had been launched from the western border. Tensions remain high as the US President Trump warns Iran to act quickly after diplomatic efforts to end the war with Israel appeared to have stalled. The source of the Iranian missile attacks and drone strikes is being investigated, and the UAE has the full right to respond to such 'terrorist attacks'.

With hostilities during the conflict largely scaled down since a ceasefire came into effect in April, drone attacks from Iraq towards Gulf countries, including Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, have continued. A drone attack on Barakah Nuclear Power Plant in the UAE resulted in an electrical generator being hit but had no impact on the plant's operation or public health.

Amid tensions, the US and Iran are working on a deal to end the war, but progress remains challenging as differences between both parties remain. The situation near any nuclear power plants, like the one in the UAE, has been called for maximum military restraint by the International Atomic Energy Agency. The war has caused significant disruption in global oil markets, with prices skyrocketing due to restrictions on the essential shipping route in the Strait of Hormuz





bworldph / 🏆 9. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Iranian Missile Attacks United States Israel Gulf States Drone Strikes Nuclear Power Plant Energy Infrastructure Diplomatic Efforts Strait Of Hormuz Oil Prices Military Efforts

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

US President Trump Discusses Iran-China RelationsUS President Donald Trump said Chinese President Xi Jinping made a commitment to put pressure on the Iranians to reopen the Strait of Hormuz during their discussions. China is the biggest buyer of Iranian oil and has been mediating between Washington and Tehran.

Read more »

FIFA Secretary-General Addresses Iran's Participation in World Cup Despite Hostilities with USDespite concerns over Iran's participation in next month's World Cup due to tensions with the United States, FIFA Secretary-General Mattias Grafstrom described his meeting with the head of Iran's Football Federation (FFIRI) as 'constructive'.

Read more »

Trump and Xi Meet in Beijing, Discuss Iran Strait Issue and Possible Sanction ReliefUS President Donald Trump visited China, meeting Xi Jinping to discuss trade, regional security and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. After the talks Trump said he was weighing lifting sanctions on Chinese firms buying Iranian oil, while China gave no clear commitment to pressure Iran to reopen the strait. Iran announced it will soon unveil a traffic‑management plan for the waterway.

Read more »

Iranian unrest dampens FDI in PH, despite oil price risesAn economics professor from Ateneo De Manila University notes that the low base for foreign investment pledges is an artifact, while the recent turmoil surrounding the impeachment crisis adds a new risk to the fragile external environment. The article also mentions the Senate shooting, which could further dampen investor sentiment.

Read more »