Reports reveal Iran utilized SpaceX Starlink services to coordinate strikes on US military aircraft in Jordan, angering Elon Musk. This illegal use highlights the dual-use risks of satellite internet in modern warfare.

Iran ian military forces have reportedly utilized commercial satellite internet infrastructure from SpaceX to conduct attacks against American military assets, marking a significant escalation in the use of civilian technology for combat operations. The strikes targeted multiple American military aircraft located at the Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan, causing confirmed damage to the hardware stationed at the facility.

Starlink Used in Attacks on US Forces

According to a report published by the Washington Post on Saturday, Iran employed SpaceX's Starlink satellite internet services to facilitate its attacks on US forces following joint military strikes launched by the United States and Israel against Iranian targets. The publication cited multiple sources indicating that the Iranian military accessed the Starlink network to coordinate these operations, despite the service not being licensed for use within Iran.

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The unauthorized access to the satellite network has triggered a severe reaction from SpaceX leadership, particularly CEO Elon Musk, who expressed intense anger upon learning of the company's services being exploited for hostile purposes. Internal company discussions, as reported by sources familiar with the matter, revealed that Musk was informed of two specific instances where Starlink services were being used in ways directly related to Iranian efforts against US military personnel.

Musk's Anger Over Unauthorized Starlink Access

Elon Musk's frustration stems from the realization that SpaceX's infrastructure, designed to connect remote and underserved regions, is being weaponized by a sanctioned state actor. The report details that Musk was briefed on these unauthorized uses by his team, which concluded the activity was linked to Iranian military operations. This incident has reignited scrutiny over the dual-use nature of Starlink, a technology that has previously been central to conflicts in Ukraine and now in the Middle East.

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The situation is further complicated by the military's own utilization of Starlink. Sources told the Post that the US military flew one-way drones on the militarized version of the network, known as Starshield. However, these drones were reportedly operated on a cheaper plan designated for ground operations, a discrepancy that suggests potential cost-cutting measures or logistical oversights within the US defense supply chain regarding satellite connectivity.

Geopolitical Implications of Satellite Internet Wars

The use of Starlink in regions of geopolitical conflict has drawn intense scrutiny from global observers and government officials alike. The service, controlled by a US-based corporation, presents a unique vulnerability in modern warfare, as sanctioned entities can potentially bypass restrictions by accessing the global network. This dynamic was highlighted by the Wall Street Journal, which noted that the US government had previously smuggled thousands of Starlink terminals into Iran following deadly nationwide protests in January.

Since the United States and Israel initiated the current conflict with Iran at the end of February, the Iranian government has maintained tight control over internet access within its borders. Despite these restrictions, the availability of Starlink has provided a lifeline for communication, which has now been exploited for military coordination. The irony of US-developed technology being turned against American forces is a stark reminder of the complexities of global internet infrastructure.

Diplomatic Deadlock Amidst Escalating Conflict

Amidst the military escalation, diplomatic efforts to resolve the crisis have stalled. Iranian Foreign Minister Araqchi has stated that Iran desires diplomacy to end the war, emphasizing the need for a negotiated settlement. However, US President Trump has dismissed these overtures, declaring the terms presented by Iran unacceptable, thereby closing off immediate paths to de-escalation.

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The conflict has resulted in tangible military damage, with Iranian strikes damaging multiple American aircraft at the Muwaffaq Salti Air Base. This damage, captured in video courtesy of US Central Command via CBS/Reuters on September 8, 2026, serves as a visual testament to the intensity of the clashes. The incident underscores the growing intersection of commercial technology and state-sponsored warfare, raising urgent questions about the future regulation of satellite internet in conflict zones.