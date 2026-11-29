Iran used SpaceX's Starlink satellite internet in attacks on US forces after US and Israeli strikes, according to a Washington Post report citing sources. Elon Musk was enraged by unauthorized uses and a classified report went to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

Iran used SpaceX's Starlink satellite internet services in attacks on US forces after the United States and Israel launched strikes against Iran, the Washington Post reported on Saturday, citing sources.

Musk Enraged By Iranian Starlink Use

The report said SpaceX Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk became enraged upon learning of two unauthorized uses of Starlink that his team concluded were related to Iran's efforts against US forces. It cited two people familiar with internal company discussions. Musk was also informed that the US military flew one-way drones on the militarized version of Starlink, called Starshield, but on a cheaper plan meant for ground operations, one of the people told the Post.

Also read Iran Used Starlink to Target US Aircraft at Jordan Base, Report Says

A classified report to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth described the Iranian military's use of Starlink, according to the Post. The report provides a direct account of how Iran may have leveraged the service during the conflict. SpaceX and the Iranian Foreign Ministry did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment. The US Defense Department said in a statement to Reuters that it is not aware of the report to the office of the defense secretary pertaining to this subject.

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Starlink Scrutiny Amid Geopolitical Conflicts

The use of Starlink in regions of geopolitical conflict, its control by the US government as well as its illicit use by sanctioned entities have drawn scrutiny amid the wars in Ukraine and in Iran. Starlink is not licensed to operate in Iran but Musk has previously said the service is active there. Iranian authorities have cut public access to the internet during periods of unrest, including during deadly nationwide protests in January.

After those protests, the US government smuggled thousands of Starlink terminals into Iran, according to the Wall Street Journal. The operation underscored how satellite internet can bypass state controls. The Iranian government has maintained tight control of internet access since the United States and Israel began the current conflict with Iran at the end of February. Tehran has long restricted online access during periods of unrest.

The Post report adds new details to concerns about Starlink's role in conflict zones, where its signals can be hard to jam and its terminals can be moved across borders. The service is operated by SpaceX, which also holds major US government contracts. Musk's reaction, as described by people familiar with internal discussions, suggests the company faced unauthorized uses that it linked to Iran's efforts against US forces. It was not immediately clear how the terminals were obtained or operated.

Pentagon Unaware Of Classified Starlink Report

The classified report to Hegseth indicates the issue reached the highest levels of the US Defense Department. The Pentagon's statement to Reuters said it was not aware of the report pertaining to the subject. The dual concerns, including possible Iranian military use and US military drone operations on Starshield, highlight the overlapping roles of commercial satellite networks in modern warfare. Starshield is the militarized version of Starlink.

The US military's use of one-way drones on Starshield under a cheaper ground-operations plan was also described by one person to the Post. That detail points to how military units may use commercial-like plans for combat systems. Iran has not commented on the report. Its foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

SpaceX also did not immediately respond. The conflict that began at the end of February has involved strikes by the United States and Israel against Iran. Iran's response has included efforts against US forces in the region, according to the Post report. Starlink's global reach has made it a target of scrutiny from governments and regulators.

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Because it is controlled by a US company, its use by sanctioned entities or in conflict zones raises legal and security questions. The January protests in Iran were deadly, and authorities responded by cutting public internet access. The US government then smuggled thousands of Starlink terminals into the country, the Wall Street Journal reported. Musk has said Starlink is active in Iran even though it is not licensed there.

Starlink Terminals Smuggled Into Iran

That contradiction has drawn attention as the service becomes a tool for bypassing state internet shutdowns. The Washington Post report, published on Saturday, relies on sources and internal company discussions. Reuters could not independently verify all details of the report. The Pentagon's statement stopped short of confirming or denying the classified report.

It said it was not aware of the report to the office of the defense secretary pertaining to this subject. The episode adds to a broader debate about who controls satellite internet in wartime. Starlink's role in Ukraine has already shown how quickly a commercial network can become central to military operations. In Iran, the government has kept tight control of internet access since the current conflict began.

That control has been challenged by smuggled terminals and satellite links that operate outside state networks. The report does not specify when the Iranian-linked uses occurred or what targets were involved. It also does not say how many Starlink terminals were used by Iranian forces. Musk's anger over the unauthorized uses suggests SpaceX may not have approved the activity.

The company has not publicly commented on the matter. The combination of facts, including the Post report, the Pentagon statement and the Wall Street Journal account of smuggled terminals, outlines a complex picture. It shows how satellite internet can be used by both state and non-state actors in a fast-moving conflict.