Iran reveals advanced dual-missile launcher at secret site as attacks on shipping continue and Israeli strikes in Gaza kill three food truck drivers.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps unveiled a new underground missile facility on Saturday, showcasing a dual-missile launcher designed to project strategic power amid escalating fears of renewed conflict with the United States. Simultaneously, violence continued in the Gaza Strip when an Israeli airstrike hit a food distribution truck, killing three men, according to officials at Shifa Hospital. These parallel developments highlight the intensifying military posturing and humanitarian crises unfolding across the Middle East region.

Revolutionary Guard Reveals Advanced Missile System

Brigadier General Seyyed Majid Mousavi, commander of the Aerospace Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, announced that Iran has significantly expanded its military capabilities by integrating new "surprises" and highly effective assets into its combat structure. The state television broadcast showed footage of the new launcher, which is capable of firing two liquid-fueled missiles simultaneously. This represents a technical advancement over previous dual launchers that utilized solid-fuel missiles, as liquid fuel offers operators greater efficiency and the ability to adjust missile speed and trajectory during flight.

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Iran Targets Shipping in Strategic Strait of Hormuz

In a separate escalation, at least three oil tankers were attacked in or near the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday, marking the latest in a campaign of strikes aimed at disrupting global energy supplies and pressuring the United States. The British military's maritime security center reported that two tankers were struck separately by projectiles early in the day while exiting the Persian Gulf, with one hit occurring in the stern and the other in the engine room. Although no casualties were reported from these specific incidents, the Iranian Navy stated that another tanker hit a naval mine east of the strait before noon and subsequently caught fire, describing the overnight operations as the most intense and varied efforts to stop vessels escorting shipping through the narrows.

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Israeli Strike Kills Food Truck Drivers in Gaza

Three men were killed in the Gaza City district of Tel al-Hawa when an Israeli airstrike destroyed a pickup truck carrying boxes of cooked rice, Mohamed Abu Selmiya, the director of Shifa Hospital, confirmed to the Associated Press. Abu Selmiya noted that the casualties were transported to his facility, where videos showed the vehicle reduced to twisted metal with aid supplies scattered and torn open. The Israeli military stated it was targeting militants in the area and is currently investigating reports that a food truck was hit, while most of Gaza's 2 million residents remain dependent on U.N. and other aid distributions for survival.

Ongoing Ceasefire Violations and Humanitarian Crisis

The strike occurred despite a ceasefire deal with Hamas that came into effect in October 2025, during which time Israeli fire has killed more than 1,650 people according to the territory's Health Ministry. The Hamas-run ministry, which maintains detailed records considered generally reliable by U.N. agencies, reported that women and children constitute approximately half of the casualties. This ongoing violence underscores the fragile nature of the truce and the severe humanitarian conditions facing the civilian population in the region as military operations continue with little interruption.