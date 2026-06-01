Iran Threatens to End Ceasefire as Israeli-Hezbollah Clashes Intensify

Iranian state media reports that a ceasefire between Iran and the United States may collapse if Israeli attacks on Hezbollah in Lebanon continue. This development complicates ongoing indirect negotiations and raises fears of a broader regional conflict, with significant implications for global energy markets and international security.

DUBAI - A ceasefire agreed between Iran and the United States in early April is very likely to end if Israel i attacks on Tehran-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon persist, Iran ian state TV said on Monday, without providing further details.

Earlier, the Iranian state news agency Tasnim said Tehran was halting indirect negotiations with the US after Israel ordered its troops toThere was no immediate confirmation of the reports from Iranian officials, while US President Donald Trump told an NBC reporter that he had not heard from Iran on any suspension of talks. Trump also said too much was said publicly, adding: I think going silent would be very good.

In its report, Tasnim said Iran's negotiating team was stopping exchanging messages with Washington through mediators over attacks on Lebanon, where the US-Israeli war against Iran has reignited Israel's conflict with Hezbollah. The move poses a further obstacle to hopes of a swift end to the crisis, after Iran said it had attacked a US air base following weekend US strikes on Iranian military targets that put further strain on a fragile ceasefire.on the Hezbollah-controlled southern suburbs of Beirut on Monday, prompting another wave of displacement in a conflict that has already uprooted more than 1 million people in Lebanon.

Trump earlier reiterated on social media that he believed Tehran wants to reach a deal. But hopes of a breakthrough were tempered by comments by Iranian officials criticizing the constantly changing US negotiating stance. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi also raised Lebanon, where another ceasefire is in place, as a stumbling block. Violation on one front is a violation of the ceasefire on all fronts.

The US and Israel are responsible for the consequences of any violation, he said on X. Responding to Israeli evacuation warnings to Beirut residents, the commander of Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Central Command, Ali Abdollahi, said in a statement carried by state media that people living in northern Israel should leave the area if they do not want to be harmed. The war launched by the US and Israel on February 28 has killed thousands of people, mainly in Iran and Lebanon.

It has also caused global economic pain by pushing up energy prices since Iran effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz, a vital global supply route for oil and liquefied natural gas. Tasnim said Iran and the Resistance Front, which includes its Shi'ite allies in Yemen, Lebanon and Iraq, had set an agenda to completely block the strait and activate other fronts, including the Bab El Mandeb Strait, to punish Israel and its supporters.

If the Houthis, Iran's allies in Yemen, open a new front in the conflict, one obvious target would be the Bab El Mandeb Strait off the coast of Yemen, a shipping chokepoint and narrow passageway that controls sea traffic towards the Suez Canal. Referring to Iran's demands on Lebanon, Tasnim said there will be no talks until Iran and the resistance's views on this matter are met.

According to Iranian sources close to decision-makers, Tehran is pushing for a limited interim agreement with the US in a bid to ease mounting economic pressure and stabilize the situation at home, while avoiding major concessions on its nuclear program. Iran and the US have sporadically traded blows despite their ceasefire, while Pakistan has been trying to mediate a durable peace agreement.

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar expressed concern about the sustainability of the ceasefire on Monday during talks with his Iranian counterpart Araqchi, the Pakistani foreign ministry said. The US military said it had at the weekend struck Iranian air defenses, a ground control station and two drones that were threatening ships after aggressive Iranian actions, including shooting down a US drone over international waters.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said on Monday it had targeted an air base used by the US in response to an attack on southern Iran. It did not identify the base, but Kuwait activated air defenses on Monday and denounced Iranian missile and drone attacks, which it said were undermining efforts to reduce tensions in the region.

US forces intercepted two Iranian ballistic missiles targeting American forces based in Kuwait late on Sunday, the US military said on Monday, adding that no American personnel were harmed. Trump is under pressure to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and get US gasoline prices down before November congressional elections, as voters show increasing frustration over rising prices. At the same time, he faces a potential backlash from Iran hawks in his own party over any concessions to Tehran.

Trump has said his main aim in the war is to prevent Iran from developing a nuclear weapon with its highly enriched uranium. Tehran denies planning to develop a nuclear arsena





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