Iran's military targets ships in Strait of Hormuz after US attacks, as talks falter

Iran's military command said Thursday it will target any ship transiting the Strait of Hormuz, after it struck two vessels attempting to pass through the strategic waterway, as talks to end the war faltered. The United States launched a new wave of attacks against Iran on Wednesday, with President Donald Trump vowing to 'hit them hard' after accusing Tehran's negotiators of 'playing us for suckers'.

TEHRAN -- Iran 's military command said Thursday it will target any ship transiting the Strait of Hormuz, after it struck two vessels attempting to pass through the strategic waterway, as talks to end the war faltered.

The United States launched a new wave of attacks against Iran on Wednesday, with President Donald Trump vowing to 'hit them hard' after accusing Tehran's negotiators of 'playing us for suckers'. The Khatam al-Anbiya command said Thursday, 'any vessel traffic through the Strait of Hormuz will be targeted' adding that the strait is now 'completely closed to all types of vessel', according to the Tasnim news agency.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards navy, quoted by state television IRIB and the Mehr agency, said that 'two ships attempting to illegally pass through the Strait of Hormuz were hit'.

'Following repeated violations of the ceasefire by the American enemy, the Strait of Hormuz will be closed until further notice,' it said. Iranian media reported explosions across the country's south near the Strait of Hormuz, the same area where US forces had already bombarded air defense, radar and other sites on Tuesday





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Iran Military Strait Of Hormuz US Attacks Negotiations War Ceasefire Closed Vessel Anchorage Explosions

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