Iran Names Argentina's Navy and Air Force Terrorist Groups in Tit-for-Tat Move

Iran designates Argentina's air force and navy as terrorist organisations, echoing Buenos Aires' earlier label of the IRGC for its ties to Hezbollah. The decision carries diplomatic repercussions for both cities.

On Wednesday, Iran's Foreign Ministry announced that Tehran had designated Argentina's air force and navy as terrorist organisations. The move follows Buenos Aires' April decision to label Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) a terrorist entity, a step many Western allies urged Argentina to take in response to Tehran's support for the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah.

Reciprocity Drives Tehran's Designation

Iran's statement said the designation was based on the principle of reciprocity, citing Argentina's earlier action against the IRGC. The ministry noted that all consequences arising from this matter would belong to the Argentine government but did not provide further details. The announcement was made without reference to the Argentine army, focusing only on the air force and navy.

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Argentina's Rationale for Targeting the IRGC

Argentina condemned the IRGC in April, arguing that Tehran's backing of Hezbollah was a direct link to the 1994 AMIA bombing in Buenos Aires, which killed 85 people and injured hundreds. The attack on the Jewish community centre remains the deadliest terrorist incident in Argentina's history. Buenos Aires viewed the IRGC's involvement as part of a broader Iranian strategy to influence Lebanese politics.

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Implications for Bilateral Relations

The reciprocal designations mark a sharp escalation in diplomatic tensions between the two countries. While Iran's move is framed as a response to Argentina's action, it may affect trade, military cooperation, and regional security discussions. No immediate steps have been announced to de-escalate the situation, but both sides have referenced the need for diplomatic engagement.

Future Developments to Watch

Observers note that the fallout could extend to other nations that have monitored Iran's involvement in regional conflicts. Analysts suggest that the decision may prompt other Latin American countries to reassess their stances on Iranian military forces. The next phase will likely involve negotiations in international forums such as the United Nations and the Arab League, where both countries maintain active diplomatic missions.

With the Iranian foreign ministry explicitly placing the onus of consequences on Argentina, the city may face pressure from the United States, which has historically pushed for sanctions against Iran's military apparatus. Expectations are high that both governments will seek to clarify their positions within the coming weeks to prevent further diplomatic isolation.