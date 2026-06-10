Iran Launches Widespread Retaliatory Strikes Across Gulf After US Helicopter Downed

Iran's Revolutionary Guards attacked a US base in Jordan and 21 other targets in the Gulf in retaliation for American strikes near the Strait of Hormuz, following the downing of a US Apache helicopter. The strikes, which included drones and missiles, were largely intercepted by Jordanian, Kuwaiti, and Bahraini defenses, with no reported US casualties. The escalation undermines ceasefire efforts and threatens oil transit through the strategic strait.

Iran 's Revolutionary Guards announced they conducted attacks against a US base in Jordan and 21 other targets across the Gulf region on Wednesday, marking a significant escalation in hostilities since the April ceasefire.

The retaliatory strikes followed US military actions near the Strait of Hormuz, which were launched after an Iranian drone downed a US Apache helicopter. President Trump emphasized the need for a strong response, stating the US operation was powerful. The Iranian campaign included attacks in Kuwait and Bahrain, targeting US military assets such as the Fifth Fleet and the Ali Al Salem base.

Jordan reported intercepting five missiles aimed at al-Azraq base, while Kuwait and Bahrain activated air defenses and warning sirens. A US official confirmed that nearly all Iranian missiles and drones were intercepted, with no reported casualties or damage to US personnel or facilities. The Pentagon did not immediately comment. The earlier helicopter incident occurred near Oman's coast, with both pilots rescued safely after two hours, though accounts of their condition varied.

Iran's foreign minister warned foreign forces about the risks of accidents, while Trump downplayed the episode. The renewed fighting threatens nascent ceasefire talks and the vital oil shipping lane through the Strait of Hormuz





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Iran US Revolutionary Guards Jordan Kuwait Bahrain Strait Of Hormuz Drone Missile Apache Helicopter Ceasefire Middle East War Trump Araqchi

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