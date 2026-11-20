Iranian FM Abbas Araqchi and President Donald Trump express divergent views on potential deals, as Qatar facilitates talks to end the ongoing conflict.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi stated that Tehran remains committed to diplomatic efforts to resolve its ongoing war with the United States, despite significant disagreements with Washington. The US President Donald Trump rejected current Iranian proposals as unacceptable, even while acknowledging Tehran's desire for a deal.

Diplomatic Positions Diverge

Abbas Araqchi indicated during a press conference on June 28, 2026, that Iran seeks an agreement ensuring no further war. He emphasized the need for guarantees that Washington is serious about negotiations before proceeding with confidence-building measures discussed with mediators.

Also read Ombudsman Urges Use of Diplomatic Mechanisms to Retrieve Fugitive Accused in Zaldy Co Graft Case

Conversely, Donald Trump asserted that while Iran wants a deal, the terms are not acceptable to him. This divergence highlights the complex diplomatic landscape as both nations navigate the aftermath of recent military engagements.

Regional Conflict Escalation

The conflict began when the United States and Israel attacked Iran on February 28. In response, Tehran struck Israel and Gulf states hosting US military bases, escalating tensions across the Middle East. This retaliation has destabilized the region, disrupted global shipping, and driven up energy prices.

Advertisement

Anti-Houthi forces have retreated in Yemen, while Iran conducted strikes on US bases in Bahrain. These actions underscore the widening scope of the conflict, drawing in multiple countries across the region and complicating international relations.

Key Negotiation Stipulations

Abbas Araqchi outlined Iran's red lines, including the requirement to keep enriched uranium in the country. He expressed belief that a fair solution could be reached, suggesting that Tehran is open to compromises within these boundaries.

Diplomatic efforts are ongoing, with Qatari and Iranian officials meeting on Tuesday. The talks aim to bridge perspectives and narrow the gap between proposals presented on the ground, facilitating potential de-escalation.

Future Outlook for Peace

The role of Qatar as a mediator is crucial in these negotiations, providing a neutral ground for discussions between Tehran and Washington. The outcome of these talks will likely determine the trajectory of the conflict and regional stability.

Advertisement

As global energy markets react to the instability, the international community watches closely for any signs of progress. The success or failure of these diplomatic initiatives will have far-reaching consequences for global security and economic health.