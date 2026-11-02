Iran and US Intensify Mediated Talks on Strait of Hormuz Deal

Iran and the United States are deepening mediated negotiations to end the eight-month conflict, focusing on reopening the Strait of Hormuz amid rising global energy fears and election tensions.

Iran and the United States are intensifying diplomatic contacts through Qatari mediators to resolve an eight-month military conflict that has severely disrupted global energy markets. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi confirmed on Monday that consultations are proceeding with high intensity, emphasizing that the outcome rests entirely on the political decisions made by Washington. This diplomatic push comes just days before crucial midterm elections in the United States on Tuesday, adding a layer of urgency to the negotiations aimed at preventing further regional escalation and stabilizing oil supplies.

Condensed Seven-Step Proposal for Rapid Implementation

The foundation of these ongoing talks remains Iran's seven-step proposal submitted in September, which Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei stated has been condensed to allow for implementation within two days. The streamlined plan requires the United States to end its blockade on Iranian ports and grant a waiver on Iranian oil sales in exchange for Tehran reopening the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz and canceling new sanctions. Baghaei clarified that condensing the timeline does not alter Iran's fundamental stance that any future discussions regarding the nuclear program will only commence after Tehran verifies all its specified conditions have been fully met.

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US Response Insufficient Amidst Rising Market Tensions

While diplomatic channels remain open, Iranian officials have expressed skepticism about the likelihood of an immediate agreement, with sources suggesting that a renewed US attack remains more probable than a diplomatic solution. Foreign Minister Araqchi noted that the US response to Iran's proposal for reopening the Strait of Hormuz was insufficient, highlighting the significant gap between the two parties' expectations. Despite these tensions, financial markets reacted positively to the news of intensified mediation, with oil prices falling nearly four percent on Monday as traders hoped that a breakthrough could avert a deeper crisis and restore supply chain stability.

Global Powers Push for Political Solutions Before Elections

China and Russia have joined the diplomatic chorus, urging all parties to prioritize political resolutions over military action as the conflict enters its ninth month. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with senior Iranian security official Ali Bagheri Kani in Beijing on Monday, advocating for a focus on political solutions rather than renewed arms usage. Wang Yi also held talks with Saudi Arabia's national security advisor Musaed bin Mohammed al-Aiban in the capital, reinforcing Beijing's call for safeguarding regional energy security and shipping lane integrity. These diplomatic efforts are part of a broader regional engagement that includes hosting Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tariq al-Said, whose nation borders the southern entrance of the critical waterway.

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Putin Raises Concerns Over New Military Action

On the other side of the geopolitical divide, the Russian Foreign Ministry declared that reports of new military action against Iran caused extreme concern and called for immediate increased diplomatic efforts. Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke by phone with Iran's top security official Mohsen Rezaei on Monday, according to Iranian state media, signaling Moscow's desire to prevent further destabilization in the region. This coordination between Tehran and Moscow underscores the international dimension of the conflict, as both nations seek to mitigate the impact of Western sanctions and military pressure while preserving their strategic interests in the Middle East.

Threats to Global Shipping and Energy Infrastructure

The physical risks to global commerce continue to mount, evidenced by the attack on a Qatari liquefied natural gas tanker in the Gulf on Friday, an incident that operator Nakilat confirmed on Sunday. Although attacks on oil tankers in the Gulf and Red Sea have been common during the conflict since the US and Israel launched a sudden offensive on February 28, strikes on LNG carriers are rare, with the last similar incident involving a Qatari vessel occurring in early July. These disruptions highlight the vulnerability of critical infrastructure and the potential for prolonged economic fallout if the diplomatic efforts led by mediators in Doha fail to produce a lasting ceasefire and a verified reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.