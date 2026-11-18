Gulf nations intercepted missiles and drones from Iran and its Houthi allies after US fighter jets struck an IRGC missile launch site on Qeshm Island. Diplomatic efforts continue as the conflict disrupts shipping and threatens oil supplies.

Gulf nations intercepted missiles and drones from Iran and its Houthi allies on Wednesday, November 18, after the United States struck Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz.

Gulf Nations Intercept Iranian Attacks

The attacks marked an uptick in hostilities despite diplomatic efforts to end the war that began with US-Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28. Kuwait and Bahrain said they repelled air attacks. The Iranian army said its drones targeted Patriot air defense systems and drone and missile launch platforms belonging to the terrorist US military at Ali Al-Salem Air Base in Kuwait.

Also read Iran and Oman Discuss Maritime Security and Trade

Kuwait's military said its air defenses were responding to hostile drone threats and urged the public to follow safety advice. It was the first Iranian attack on the oil-rich country since September. Bahrain said its air defenses intercepted attacks from Iran early Wednesday, the third time this week. The country's armed forces said they confronted, intercepted and destroyed a number of treacherous Iranian aerial attacks before they could achieve their objectives.

Bahrain accused Tehran of maintaining a systematic hostile approach. Iran's Revolutionary Guards said combat drones carried out a precision operation targeting a radar system operated by US forces at Sheikh Isa Air Base in Bahrain, in response to repeated violations of Iranian airspace by US military drones. Bahrain hosts the US Navy's Fifth Fleet and was heavily targeted earlier in the war but had not been hit for weeks until Iranian drone attacks on Friday and Sunday.

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The Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen's Houthis said it intercepted a cruise missile launched by the Iran-backed group toward the Riyadh area. The coalition destroyed the missile before it reached the Saudi capital. The Houthis have intensified attacks on Saudi Arabia, the world's largest oil exporter, while tightening control over Yemen's Bab el-Mandeb Strait in an effort to squeeze Gulf oil producers.

US Strikes Iranian Missile Site

On Tuesday, November 17, US fighter jets used precision munitions to strike an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps missile launch site on Qeshm Island, an American official said on condition of anonymity. The strike was in response to Iranian aggression targeting US personnel and assets. Iranian media, citing a regional official, said the US attack did not damage infrastructure or cause serious damage. The Guards also said they intercepted and captured a US drone south of Qeshm.

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he was taking very seriously reports that Iran was developing plans to use a so-called dirty bomb in Washington. CNN cited seven anonymous US officials as saying Iran was plotting how to target senior administration figures with a bomb laced with chemical or radioactive material, though they stopped short of saying Iran planned to carry out such an attack.

If there is such a threat, they will pay a price the likes of which no other country has ever paid before, Trump said, adding: I hope it's not, but we take it very seriously because they happen to be crazy. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Wednesday he did not think there was any imminent threat to the US capital. A dirty bomb uses conventional explosives to disperse radioactive material.

Unlike a nuclear weapon, it does not produce a nuclear explosion but can spread radioactive contamination and cause significant disruption and public alarm. Diplomatic efforts to resolve the conflict are ongoing. Qatari and Iranian officials met Tuesday for talks aimed at bridging perspectives and narrowing the gap between proposals presented on the ground, Qatari spokesperson Majed Al Ansari said.

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Iran Diplomatic Efforts Continue

That followed a visit to Oman by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi, where he held talks on safeguarding maritime corridors and ensuring the smooth flow of global shipping and trade, Oman's Foreign Ministry said. Araqchi said in a post on Telegram that he met Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tariq and informed him about Iran's diplomatic initiative to end the war.

Oman has previously held talks with Tehran about controlling traffic in the Strait of Hormuz, a vital waterway that carried about one-fifth of global energy supplies before the war but is now partly blocked by Iran. The strait is a sticking point in negotiations. The violence came as the United States moved the USS Theodore Roosevelt into the region, bringing the number of American carrier strike groups in the region to three.

The deployment adds to an already large US naval presence, which includes two other supercarriers, the George H W Bush and the George Washington, and more than a dozen destroyers. The United States and Iran are in a standoff over the Strait of Hormuz, with the US military working to escort ships transiting the waterway in defiance of Tehran's attempts to close it. A surge in tanker attacks since October threatens to further strain global oil supplies.

On Tuesday, a crew abandoned a liquefied petroleum gas tanker off Oman's Khasab. The back-and-forth attacks were a reminder of the hurdles facing diplomatic efforts to end a war that has destabilized the Middle East, pushed up global energy prices and helped fuel the US voter anger that punished President Donald Trump's Republican Party in the November elections. Residents in Bahrain expressed fear and anxiety.

I was on my way to work when the warning sirens went on, Abdulrahman Abdullah, a Bahraini civil servant in his forties, told AFP on Tuesday. Fear and anxiety rise as attacks increase. We hope things will go back to how they were. Iranian drone attacks have resumed ahead of this week's unprecedented trilateral summit between Trump and his Chinese and Russian counterparts.

Trump, Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin will discuss world peace at the talks in Shenzhen, according to China. Trump has said he plans to discuss the Iran war at the meeting.