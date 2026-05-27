Iran Accuses US of Ceasefire Violation as Strait of Hormuz Attacks Escalate Tensions

Iran claims US strikes near the Strait of Hormuz breach a fragile ceasefire, complicating peace efforts as Israel intensifies bombing in Lebanon. The war, sparked by US-Israeli strikes on Iran, has disrupted global oil supplies and fueled regional instability.

Iran accused the United States on Tuesday of violating a fragile ceasefire by carrying out strikes near the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz, a move that threatens to unravel months of diplomatic efforts to end the widening conflict.

The Iranian foreign ministry denounced the strikes as a gross violation of the truce that had held for nearly seven weeks, warning that such actions could derail progress toward a comprehensive agreement. The US, however, maintained that its attacks were purely defensive, targeting missile sites and boats that were allegedly attempting to lay mines in the waterway.

This escalation comes as Israel launched over 120 air strikes across Lebanon on Tuesday, one of the heaviest bombardments in recent weeks, further straining peace initiatives. Lebanese security sources reported that the strikes hit multiple regions in southern and eastern Lebanon, killing at least 31 people and wounding 40 others, according to the Lebanese health ministry.

The renewed violence underscores the fragility of the mid-April ceasefire in Lebanon and complicates Iran's demands for an end to Israeli operations as part of any broader deal. The war, which erupted on February 28 after coordinated US and Israeli strikes on Iran, has triggered an unprecedented oil supply shock, driving up costs for fuel, fertilizer, and food worldwide.

The Strait of Hormuz, a chokepoint for about a fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas trade, has seen traffic plummet to a fraction of normal levels since hostilities began. Iran has permitted limited passage, prioritizing vessels from allied nations. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, speaking to reporters in India, emphasized that the strait must be opened one way or another, hinting at further military action if diplomatic efforts falter.

Negotiations in Qatar had shown promise, with both sides reportedly nearing an initial memorandum of understanding that would halt hostilities, allow the resumption of shipping within 30 days, and provide some financial relief for Iran. However, the US strikes have jeopardized this progress. Iranian media reported that Tehran's negotiators had been pushing for the release of approximately $24 billion in frozen assets as part of the preliminary deal, a condition that remained a major sticking point.

Despite the setback, Iranian state news agencies described the talks as overall positive, and Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, in a statement marking the hajj pilgrimage, declared that the slogans Death to America and Death to Israel would continue to resonate across the Islamic world. The Revolutionary Guards vowed retaliation, claiming to have shot down a US drone and fired at another aircraft that violated Iranian airspace over the Gulf.

The broader conflict has exacted a devastating toll, with thousands killed primarily in Lebanon and Iran. The humanitarian situation in affected areas is dire, with hospitals overwhelmed and essential supplies dwindling. US President Donald Trump, who has cited Iran's anti-American slogans to justify military action, reiterated that preventing Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon remains a key objective, though Tehran denies any such ambitions.

Trump has also used the crisis to press more Arab and Muslim states, including Saudi Arabia, to join the Abraham Accords normalizing ties with Israel. Meanwhile, the clock cannot be turned back, as Khamenei warned, signaling a hardening of positions on both sides. The coming days will be critical as diplomats scramble to salvage the fragile peace process amid the threat of further escalation.

The international community watches with bated breath, hoping to avert a full-blown regional war that could have catastrophic consequences for global stability and energy markets. The path forward remains uncertain, with the US insisting on open shipping lanes and Iran demanding a halt to Israeli operations in Lebanon and the lifting of the naval blockade. Negotiations are set to continue, but the latest strikes have cast a long shadow over any hopes for a swift resolution





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