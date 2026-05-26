Investigation into Mandaue City Government's Land Purchase in Barangay Cambaro

The Mandaue City Government is investigating a land purchase in Barangay Cambaro after the Commission on Audit (COA) flagged alleged irregularities involving supposed 'ghost sellers,' including property owners who had already died before documents for the sale were executed. The City Government paid around P16 million for the property transaction, while another P16 million balance remains unpaid and has been put on hold pending the investigation. The property itself lacks a right of way and is muddy, prompting the city to consider filing criminal charges or pursuing mutual restitution to recover public funds.

The Mandaue City Government is investigating a land purchase in Barangay Cambaro after the Commission on Audit (COA) flagged alleged irregularities involving supposed ' ghost sellers ,' including property owners who had already died before documents for the sale were executed.

The City Government paid around P16 million for the property transaction, while another P16 million balance remains unpaid and has been put on hold pending the investigation. The property itself lacks a right of way and is muddy, prompting the city to consider filing criminal charges or pursuing mutual restitution to recover public funds. The investigation remains ongoing as city officials continue reviewing documents and coordinating with COA regarding the questioned transaction





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Mandaue City Government Land Purchase Barangay Cambaro Commission On Audit (COA) Ghost Sellers Property Owners Who Had Already Died Direct Deed Of Sale Extradjudicial Settlement Of Estate With Sale Estate Taxes P16 Million Right Of Way Muddy Housing Projects Mutual Restitution Criminal Charges Forgery And Falsification Of Documents

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