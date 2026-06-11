Investigation into Drowning Deaths of Ateneo de Manila University Basketball Team Members

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) has launched an investigation into the deaths of two student athletes from Ateneo de Manila University's men's basketball team, who died in a drowning incident during a team-building exercise. The team is coached by Thomas Anthony 'Tab' Baldwin, who has led Ateneo to four titles in the country's prestigious university basketball league. The investigation aims to determine whether safety protocols were followed and if there was any foul play.

MANILA — Philippine law enforcement launched on Thursday an investigation into the deaths of two student athletes from a top university basketball team , in a case that has drawn widespread attention in a country where the sport is hugely popular.

Ateneo de Manila University said in a statement two members of its men’s basketball team, Rene Clert Baterbonia and Chukwuemeka Divine Adili, died in a drowning incident during a team-building exercise in a northeastern coastal province on Monday. The team is coached by Thomas Anthony "Tab" Baldwin, who has led Ateneo to four titles in the country’s prestigious university basketball league.

He built a decorated international career, including guiding New Zealand’s Tall Blacks to a fourth-place finish at the 2002 FIBA World Championship, the best by an Oceania team, and earning Hall of Fame honors in New Zealand. The National Bureau of Investigation, on orders from the justice department, created a task force to investigate "all angles" including whether safety protocols were followed, and that there was no foul play as initial police findings showed.

"An event may be 'accidental' in the sense that no one wished it and yet remains the product of a failure to exercise the care the law demands," the NBI said. The distraught mother of Mr. Baterbonia questioned in an interview with local television what had taken place after learning of her son’s death. Mr. Baldwin has not issued any public statement since the incident and could not immediately be reached for comment.

The Labor Department said it would subpoena Mr. Baldwin to check if he holds a valid employment permit. Ateneo could not immediately be reached for comment but the university said in a statement on Thursday it was conducting its own investigation and that Mr. Baldwin and the basketball team’s manager had taken leave while it looked into the incident. The case has also caught the attention of lawmakers who said they will launch a congressional inquiry. The investigation is expected to last for several weeks





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Ateneo De Manila University Basketball Team Drowning Incident Team-Building Exercise Thomas Anthony 'Tab' Baldwin National Bureau Of Investigation (NBI) Labor Department Congressional Inquiry

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