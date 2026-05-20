Investigation at Liyang Cave, videos shed light on mystery of a lost cameraman

Exploring Liyang Cave, the crew of KMJS Antiquities Office film two videos taken by the mysterious missing cameraman. The lost cameraman came across the cave solo with no one else around. The videos show he disappeared and were later found.

Sa nakaraang episode ng Kapuso Mo, Jessica Soho, mapanonood ang video ni Erjie Estolonio, na biglang napaatras nang mapansin ang misteryosong nilalang na akala niyang tao sa gitna ng kadiliman sa loob ng kuweba.

"Naniniwala ako na may nakunan kaming entity," sabi ni Erjie. "Grey po 'yung kulay niya. Tapos umiilaw po 'yung mata. Nilapitan na namin, bigla siyang lumubog," sabi naman ng kasama niyang si Cyrus Garbida.

"First time ko po na pumunta doon. Hinintay namin na mawalan ng tao doon sa loob mismo ng cave. Nu'ng wala na pong tao, doon kami nakapag-isip na pumasok. Sobrang dilim sa medyo loob na part," kuwento ni Erjie





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Liyang Cave Investigation Mysterious Cameraman Lost Satellite Image

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