Police in Anonas arrested a 27-year-old suspect for stealing from an intoxicated air-conditioning technician on Katipunan Avenue. CCTV footage confirmed the crime.

Police officers in the Anonas district successfully apprehended a suspect responsible for stealing the personal belongings of an air-conditioning technician. The incident occurred on a sidewalk along Katipunan Avenue after the victim fell asleep due to severe intoxication. The theft was captured on surveillance footage, which played a pivotal role in identifying and locating the perpetrator.

Theft Caught on CCTV Footage

According to a report by James Agustin for Unang Balita, CCTV cameras recorded the suspect crossing the street and walking along the sidewalk. The footage showed the individual approaching a man lying on the pavement, who was identified during the investigation as a 21-year-old air-conditioning technician. The technician had succumbed to excessive alcohol consumption and was sleeping heavily on the roadside.

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The suspect took advantage of the victim's vulnerable state. He snatched the victim's bag, which contained a cellphone and 500 pesos in cash. Police Lieutenant Colonel Maximo Beleo, the Commander of the Anonas Police Station, explained that the victim's deep sleep made him an easy target. Beleo noted that the suspect saw the sleeping man and decided to exploit the situation.

When the air-conditioning technician woke up, he realized his bag was missing. He immediately reported the theft to the police station. The prompt reporting allowed law enforcement to analyze the available evidence without significant delay. The case highlights how public surveillance systems can assist in solving street crimes involving intoxicated individuals.

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Suspect Identity and Arrest

Authorities utilized the CCTV footage alongside assistance from the barangay public safety officer to identify the suspect. The investigation revealed that the perpetrator is a 27-year-old male. Once his identity was established, police officers proceeded to his residence to execute an arrest. The coordinated effort between the police station and local community safety officials ensured a swift identification process.

However, the arrest was not without resistance. Police Lieutenant Colonel Beleo stated that when officers arrived at the suspect's house, he refused to cooperate. The suspect physically resisted arrest, pushing back against the police officers. He also attempted to flee the scene during the confrontation, but officers successfully subdued him.

Despite the struggle, the suspect admitted to committing the crime. He confessed to police investigators that he was merely passing by the location when he saw the intoxicated man. He claimed that his actions were driven by financial need, stating he needed money for food and daily budget. The confession was recorded as part of the official police report.

Criminal Record and Current Status

Police records indicate that this is not the first time the suspect has been detained for illegal activities. He has been arrested previously for theft and gambling offenses. His history of similar crimes suggests a pattern of recidivism. The current charge relates specifically to the theft of the air-conditioning technician's bag on Katipunan Avenue.

Unfortunately, the stolen items, including the cellphone and the 500 pesos, were not recovered. The suspect's resistance and subsequent detention prevented the immediate return of the victim's property. The loss remains with the victim, who was already dealing with the effects of heavy intoxication at the time of the incident.

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Investigation Findings and Police Statement

Police Lieutenant Colonel Maximo Beleo provided further details regarding the suspect's behavior. He emphasized that the suspect's lack of cooperation and physical resistance complicated the arrest procedure. The suspect's attempt to escape demonstrated a disregard for law enforcement authority. These factors were included in the formal charges against him.

The suspect's justification for the theft centered on basic survival needs. He told investigators that he was tempted by the opportunity due to his financial constraints. Beleo clarified that the victim was found sleeping near the road because of his extreme drunkenness. This vulnerability was the primary factor that enabled the theft to occur.

The Anonas Police Station continues to process the suspect through the legal system. The case serves as a reminder of the risks associated with public intoxication. Surveillance technology remains a critical tool for identifying suspects in such crimes. The department urges citizens to remain vigilant in public areas.

The investigation confirms that the suspect exploited a moment of extreme vulnerability. The combination of CCTV evidence and community cooperation led to his apprehension. While the stolen goods are lost, the suspect faces legal consequences for his actions. The case underscores the importance of public safety measures and rapid police response.