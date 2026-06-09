International Criminal Court Suspends Chief Prosecutor Over Allegations

The 21-member bureau of the Assembly of State Parties has suspended Karim Khan, the chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, as he faces sexual abuse allegations against a member of his office. Khan has denied the allegations and stepped aside in May 2025 to fight the case.

A key governing body of the International Criminal Court suspended chief prosecutor Karim Khan as he faces sexual abuse allegations against a member of his office.

The 21-member bureau of the Assembly of State Parties decided to refer Khan's case to the wider ASP that represents every member country of the ICC. The bureau decided by qualified majority to suspend the Prosecutor from duty with immediate effect pending the final decision of the Assembly of States Parties as the competent decision-maker.

The decision will have little practical impact on the functioning of the court, as Khan stepped aside in May 2025, taking a leave of absence to fight the allegations that he denies. He has already been removed from pleading in the ICC's most high-profile case against former Philippines president Rodrigo Duterte. A special session of the ASP will be convened as soon as possible to discuss the Khan case.

The 55-year-old Briton hit the headlines when he successfully applied for arrest warrants against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former defence minister Yoav Gallant over the Gaza war. He was among the first to be sanctioned by Israel's ally, the United States, which expressed outrage over the arrest warrants





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