International Criminal Court: Reliance on National Governments to Enforce Arrest Warrants

An official of the ICC explained that the Court relies on States to enforce its decisions, emphasizing that State authorities are responsible for arresting and surrendering suspects to the ICC.

The Hague - The International Criminal Court ( ICC ) on Tuesday said it relies on national governments to enforce its arrest warrants and surrender suspects to the tribunal.

After agents of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) attempted to serve the ICC’s arrest warrant against Senator Ronald dela Rosa in connection with ex-President Rodrigo Duterte’s war on illegal drugs, an official of the ICC made the remarks. The ICC, as a judicial institution, relies on States cooperation to implement its arrest warrants, implying that States are responsible for arresting and surrendering suspects to the Court.

When States have concerns in cooperating with the Court, they may consult the Court in a timely and efficient manner. As Article 119 of the Rome Statute stipulates, ‘any dispute concerning the judicial functions of the Court shall be settled by the decision of the Court.

’ For the Philippines, which withdrew its ICC membership in 2019, the ICC explained that under Article 127 of the Rome Statute, a state’s withdrawal does not release it from its obligations that arose while it was still a party to the Rome Statute





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International Criminal Court ICC National Governments States Cooperation Rome Statute Article 119 Article 127 ICC Judges Assembly Of States Parties Presidential Petion ICC Warrant ICC SELECTION Filipino State's Duty To Cooperate ICC Membership ICC ROLE ICC APPROACH ICC INDEX

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