The International Court of Justice ruled Myanmar committed genocide against the Rohingya. The decision mandates reparations, citizenship restoration, and investigates military leaders like Min Aung Hlaing.

The International Court of Justice issued a historic ruling on Nov. 19, declaring that Myanmar committed genocide against the Rohingya population. This landmark decision resolves a case filed by Gambia in 2019 and establishes legal accountability for the Myanmar military leadership for the first time.

The verdict carries significant consequences for the parties involved and sets a precedent for international legal justice. It addresses the violent persecution of the Rohingya minority by the Tatmadaw, the Myanmar military, which justified its actions as counterinsurgency operations.

Also read Malaysia to continue working with Myanmar on refugee repatriation, PM says after genocide ruling

Court Rules Myanmar Committed Genocide

The International Court of Justice determined that the military's actions met the strict legal definition of genocide under the Genocide Convention. The court concluded that the pattern, selective targeting, and extreme lethality of the attacks on Rohingya villages could not be reasonably explained as counterinsurgency measures.

The ruling explicitly rejected the Myanmar military's justification for its clearance operations. Instead, the court found that the only reasonable inference from the military's conduct was a specific intent to destroy the Rohingya ethnic minority, in whole or in part.

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Legal Precedent and Reparations Mandated

Unlike previous rulings such as the 2007 case involving Bosnia and Serbia, this decision holds a nation legally responsible for actively committing genocide. The court established that a state found guilty of genocide bears multiple obligations toward the victim group.

Myanmar must now design and implement a comprehensive program of reparations and compensation for the victims. The court also mandated the creation of conditions for a safe, voluntary, and dignified return for the displaced Rohingya population.

Citizenship and Criminal Investigations Required

A critical component of the ruling involves the restoration of citizenship status for the Rohingya. The court highlighted the impact of national legislation passed in 1982, which stripped many Rohingya of their citizenship and facilitated their persecution.

Myanmar is ordered to take immediate steps to investigate all individuals involved in the genocide. These investigations aim to determine individual criminal responsibility, linking this civil ruling to potential criminal prosecutions in other courts.

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Implications for Global Justice and Gambia

This victory for Gambia validates the legal concept of erga omnes partes, which allows any state party to the Genocide Convention to seek remedies. Gambia successfully argued that preventing and punishing genocide is a duty owed to all parties, regardless of direct harm.

The ruling has profound implications for other ongoing genocide cases. It opens a pathway for future legal challenges and holds military leaders like Min Aung Hlaing accountable through universal jurisdiction principles in national courts worldwide.