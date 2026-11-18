The International Court of Justice delivers a landmark judgment on Thursday regarding allegations of genocide by Myanmar against the Rohingya population, with significant implications for international law.

The International Court of Justice, also known as the World Court, is scheduled to deliver a historic judgment on Thursday concerning allegations that Myanmar committed genocide against the Rohingya minority. The ruling comes seven years after The Gambia initiated the case, and it addresses the systematic violence that forced over one million Muslims to flee Buddhist-majority Myanmar in 2017. The decision carries profound implications for international human rights law and sets a precedent for other high-profile genocide accusations globally.

Legal Precedent and Global Impact

This verdict represents the first major decision by the court in over a decade regarding the application of the 1948 Genocide Convention. Legal experts anticipate that the judgment will provide critical insights into how the fifteen-member bench assesses state responsibility for alleged international crimes. The case involves determining whether genocide was committed and if the actions of Myanmar's military or other state organs breached the country's obligations under international treaties. Such rulings are final, although the court possesses limited mechanisms to enforce compliance by sovereign nations.

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Criminal Allegations and State Responsibility

The Gambia argues that Myanmar bears full state responsibility for genocide stemming from a brutal military offensive that displaced at least 730,000 Rohingya people. Survivors have recounted harrowing experiences, including killings, mass rape, and the deliberate burning of villages during their exodus. A United Nations fact-finding mission concluded that the campaign included acts constituting genocide. Despite these findings, officials in the military-backed government have not responded to requests for comment, while Myanmar denies the charges, claiming its forces responded legitimately to attacks by armed groups.

Implications for Other International Cases

The outcome of this case extends well beyond Southeast Asia, influencing ongoing legal proceedings such as South Africa's 2023 accusation of genocide against Israel in Gaza. Both Israel and Myanmar reject the accusations of genocide, maintaining that their military operations are justified responses to armed threats. The scrutiny of the International Court of Justice in The Hague will likely shape diplomatic and legal strategies in these parallel cases, reinforcing the high threshold required to prove specific intent to destroy a national, ethnic, racial, or religious group.

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Conditions in Cox's Bazar Refugee Settlement

The 1.2 million Rohingya refugees residing in the sprawling Cox's Bazar settlement in Bangladesh are closely monitoring the proceedings. Thousands of displaced families have lived in precarious conditions since fleeing widespread violence seven years ago. They anticipate that the judgment will influence future diplomatic efforts to ensure their safe return and address the reparations sought by The Gambia. The World Food Program continues to distribute rations to these populations, underscoring the ongoing humanitarian crisis that remains unresolved despite international attention and legal action.

Judgment Timing and Enforcement Challenges

The judgment is set to be read starting at 10 a.m. local time, which corresponds to 0900 GMT, and is expected to last up to 90 minutes. While genocide has been recognized in only a handful of historical cases, including the 1994 Rwanda genocide and the 1995 Srebrenica killings in Bosnia, this case tests the boundaries of modern international law. Unlike the International Criminal Court, which prosecutes individuals for war crimes and can impose jail terms, the World Court settles disputes between states and rules on treaty breaches, leaving enforcement largely dependent on political will and diplomatic pressure.