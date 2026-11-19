The International Court of Justice found Myanmar responsible for genocide against the Rohingya, ordering reparations and a report. The ruling marks the first such judgment against a state.

The International Court of Justice ( ICJ) ruled on November 19, 2026 that Myanmar committed genocide against its Rohingya minority, ordering reparations and immediate measures to investigate and prosecute those responsible.

The court ordered Myanmar to transmit a report on the measures it has taken within two years. The case was brought by Gambia in November 2019, and this is the first such ruling against a state. ICJ President Yuji Iwasawa delivered the three-hour ruling, stating that Myanmar had failed to prevent and punish genocide after detailing how Myanmar's military perpetrated extreme violence against Rohingya communities in Rakhine state.

Also read ICJ Rules Myanmar Committed Genocide Against Rohingya, Orders Compensation and Safe Return

ICJ Finds Myanmar Committed Genocide Against Rohingya

The court established that Myanmar's security forces and other state organs intentionally committed acts prohibited by Article II of the Genocide Convention. These include killing members of the group, causing serious bodily or mental harm, and imposing measures intended to prevent births. The ruling is only the fourth time since the Nazi Holocaust that an international court has found the legal threshold to prove genocide had been met.

The court's decision came after studying graphic evidence and testimonies from survivors and reports from international investigators. These described how Rohingya villages and bridges had been set alight and bulldozed, with men and boys executed and girls and women raped during military clearance operations in northern Rakhine in 2017. The operations also involved the murder of infants.

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The mainly Muslim Rohingya living in Rakhine state in western Myanmar had been the target of successive clearance operations by the military, after decades of intercommunal violence. The 2017 clearance operations prompted widespread international condemnation after some 700,000 Rohingya fled northern Rakhine state across the border to Bangladesh. An estimated 10,000 Rohingya were killed during the clearance operations, according to the court.

Graphic Evidence Details Mass Killings And Rapes

The court heard testimonies from three witnesses from the Rakhine state villages of Min Gyi, Chut Pyin and Maung Nu, relating to the exodus and mass killings, rape and other sexual violence. Additionally, one witness called by Myanmar gave an account of an attack in which Rohingya insurgents, the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA), allegedly killed around 100 civilians.

The court heard that nearly 400 villages - approximately 40 per cent of the almost 1,000 villages in the three townships of northern Rakhine state - were partially or totally destroyed during and after the 2017 clearance operations. Judge Iwasawa explained that bulldozing and large-scale terrain clearance often followed the destruction, and rapid construction took place on the cleared sites, including security installations, new villages and houses, and other civilian infrastructure.

As a consequence of these breaches of the Genocide Convention, the Court ordered Myanmar to cease any ongoing violations by enacting legislation giving full effect to its obligations under the Convention. It must take immediate and effective steps to investigate all persons reasonably suspected of having committed acts contrary to the Convention and, if warranted, to prosecute and punish them. The ruling orders Myanmar to provide assurances and guarantees of non-repetition and prevent similar violations from occurring in the future.

Court Orders Restitution And Compensation For Victims

Myanmar must adopt measures of restitution in the interest of the Rohingya, including allowing the safe, voluntary and dignified return to their place of residence and reunification of families for displaced Rohingya, whether displaced within Myanmar or abroad. Myanmar must also compensate the Rohingya group and its members for the damage caused. The Court decided that the question of the amount and modalities of compensation or other reparation should be determined in a subsequent phase of the proceedings.

To that end, Myanmar should transmit to the Court, within two years of the judgment, a report on the measures of restitution it has adopted and the amount and modalities of compensation. UN Secretary-General António Guterres welcomed the judgment as a powerful recognition of the Rohingya victims of genocide. He called it a demonstration of international justice and a reaffirmation that impunity for such horrific acts must not stand.

The UN chief stressed that ending impunity in Myanmar and ensuring accountability remained essential to national reconciliation. He added that the judgment will be studied carefully within the United Nations and that international law, including the Genocide Convention, must be respected by all. Myanmar's military-led government did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the ruling.

UN Chief Welcomes Historic Verdict On Genocide

It has previously described Gambia's allegations as flawed and unfounded in fact and law and said its opponents have used biased reports based on unreliable evidence. In Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, Rohingya refugees watched the verdict on screens and smartphones. Rahama Khatun, a 43-year-old widow, watched quietly on her smartphone from her ramshackle hut, surrounded by the makeshift homes of more than a million Rohingya refugees. Praise be to God, she said on Thursday on hearing the verdict.

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We have carried this pain for so long, Khatun said ahead of the verdict, describing the moment when Myanmar soldiers came for her husband in their village of Inn Din in Rakhine state, which borders Bangladesh. At Inn Din, the site of one of several mass killings in Rakhine, Khatun's husband, Shaker Ahmed, 45, as well as her brother and brother-in-law were among 10 Rohingya men killed in September 2017, according to a Reuters investigation.

The military said the men-including fishermen, shopkeepers and students-belonged to a group of 200 terrorists that targeted security forces, as part of broader attacks by insurgents that necessitated a response. The United Nations described the ensuing military crackdown in 2017 as a textbook example of ethnic cleansing, pushing hundreds of thousands of Rohingya to flee to Bangladesh with harrowing accounts of arson, rapes and killings. They killed our men, raped our women and burned our homes, Khatun said.

We lost our loved ones, our land and our livelihoods. The world must recognize what happened and ensure those responsible are held accountable. Myanmar's military later jailed seven soldiers for 10 years for the Inn Din killings, but they were released early after less than a year in prison.

Khatun was seven months pregnant with her ninth child when soldiers came for her husband in their village in Rakhine state, a coastal province where generations of Rohingya families have lived alongside the Buddhist majority. I begged them not to take him, she said. I held onto him, but a soldier cut my hand with a machete and dragged him away. That was the last time I saw him alive.

As violence spread across northern Rakhine, Khatun fled Inn Din with her eight children, walking for days through the rain towards Bangladesh. Her pregnancy made the journey agonizing, leaving her legs so swollen that she could barely walk. The family then spent several days stranded on a sandbank near the border, before a boatman took them across to Bangladesh. Khatun now lives with her four youngest children, aged 13, 12, 10 and 9, in a cramped bamboo-and-plastic shelter.

Her five older children are married and live separately. After spending nearly a decade in the camps, Khatun yearns to return home to Rakhine, where fighting rages on between the Myanmar military and the Arakan Army rebel group, following a 2021 coup that triggered a nationwide civil war. After years of suffering, persecution, and displacement, we hope this historic verdict will pave the way for us to return to our homeland, she said.

Not as stateless refugees, but as equal citizens with full rights, dignity, freedom, and the citizenship we have always deserved.