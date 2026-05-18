Intercepted Van Carrying Illegally Logged Lumber and Flitches

They intercepted a wing van loaded with narra lumber and flitches being transported without proper documentation. Confiscated were 208 pieces equivalent to 7,122 board feet of mixed-dimension narra lumber and flitches valued at P1.068 million, while the van was worth P1.2 million.

PNP on alert as Senate may convene as impeachment court vs Sara Duterte The suspect and the evidence were brought to Gingoog City Police Station for documentation and filing of appropriate charges in line with Presidential Decree 705 or the Forestry Reform Code of the Philippines.

"Illegal logging is a serious offense that destroys our environment and endangers future generations. We will continue to enforce the law and ensure accountability for all violators," said PNP chief Police General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. "Ang pagprotekta sa kalikasan ay hindi lamang tungkulin ng iilan. Sa sama-samang pagkilos, mas napapalakas natin ang laban kontra illegal logging," he added





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Forest Law Enforcement Illegal Activity Illegal Logging Nara Lumber Philippine President Noynoy Aquino III Impeachment Forrestry Reform Code Gingoog City Police Station

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