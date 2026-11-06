Aboitiz InfraCapital integrates sustainability across water, airports and industrial estates

Aboitiz InfraCapital has integrated sustainability across its water, airport and industrial estate operations, from bulk water supply and watershed rehabilitation to airport carbon accreditation and circular economy initiatives at LIMA Estate.

Aboitiz InfraCapital has integrated its entire sustainability agenda across water utilities, airports and industrial estates, showing how environmental management can be embedded in the development and operation of essential infrastructure.

The infrastructure investment arm of the Aboitiz Group is pursuing initiatives focused on water security, emissions reduction, renewable energy, wastewater recycling and resource recovery. It aims to balance business expansion with environmental responsibility. The company said infrastructure sustainability goes beyond building facilities with lower environmental footprints. It also involves managing natural resources, improving operational efficiency and building resilience into services that communities and businesses depend on.

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Water Security And Watershed Rehabilitation

Water security is a major part of the strategy. Through Apo Agua Infrastructura, Aboitiz InfraCapital operates the Davao City Bulk Water Supply Project, which delivers more than 300 million liters of treated water daily to the Davao City Water District. The company has paired its water infrastructure investments with watershed rehabilitation and riverbank restoration initiatives.

These include a 50-hectare Adopt-a-Site project with the Davao City Water District and a 10-hectare riverbank restoration initiative with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources Region 11. A third effort is a 200-hectare rehabilitation site developed with DENR and the Farmers Association for Rural Development Cooperative. The initiatives highlight the link between water infrastructure and the protection of natural ecosystems.

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Maintaining watersheds and river systems is essential to securing long-term water availability, especially as climate change increases pressure on water resources. Airport operations provide another measure of the company's environmental commitments. Mactan-Cebu International Airport, operated by Aboitiz InfraCapital, achieved Airport Carbon Accreditation Level 2 Reduction in August 2026. The recognition made it the first and only Philippine airport to reach that accreditation level at the time of its announcement.

Airport Carbon Accreditation And Emissions Targets

Its emissions-reduction measures include a 1.64-megawatt-peak rooftop solar installation and energy-efficient LED lighting. The airport has also adopted smart sensors and improvements in building management and heating, ventilation and air-conditioning systems. MCIA has set a target of reducing emissions intensity by more than 90 percent by 2029 against its baseline. It is also pursuing net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

These measures are particularly relevant to aviation, where passenger growth and expanding airport operations create additional demand for electricity, fuel and other resources. Improving energy efficiency and incorporating renewable power can help reduce the environmental impact of airport expansion. At its industrial estates, Aboitiz InfraCapital is applying circular economy principles through initiatives that recover resources and reduce waste. LIMA Estate in Batangas launched its Sustainability Hub in March 2025.

Circular Economy And Resource Recovery

The hub brings together wastewater recycling, composting, materials recovery and plant propagation activities. Its greywater recycling facility reuses treated wastewater for non-potable applications, including irrigation, and has a storage capacity of 3.3 cubic meters. The estate's composting facility can process up to one metric ton of food waste daily, producing approximately 100 kilograms of compost within 24 hours. Its plant nursery can produce approximately 15,000 propagates daily to support landscaping and green spaces.

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The materials recovery facility supports waste segregation and recovery, handling food, plastic, residual and hazardous waste streams. These initiatives show how industrial estates can reduce dependence on virgin resources while limiting waste sent to disposal facilities. The company has also explored converting plastic waste into green building materials, extending resource recovery beyond conventional recycling. Sustainability initiatives also reach communities around its infrastructure operations.

Community Engagement And Solar Scholars

Among these is Solar Scholars, which provides solar-powered electricity to Pangan-an Elementary and High School in Lapu-Lapu City, supporting education in an island community. The company's Elevate AIDA program has provided women with digital skills training intended to improve access to employment opportunities. Coastal cleanup activities and environmental partnerships are also part of its community engagement efforts. Aboitiz InfraCapital is one of 15 organizations vying for The Manila Times 2026 Sustainability Champions with the theme Synergizing sustainability: Sectoral best practices.

The event is set for Nov. 20 at Marco Polo Hotel Ortigas.