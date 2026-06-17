Insurance Firms Ordered to Speed Up Claims Processing After Mindanao Quake

The Insurance Commission has directed all regulated entities to expedite claims handling in areas affected by the Mindanao earthquake, emphasizing fast financial assistance for rebuilding efforts.

Insurance companies and other regulated firms have been directed to accelerate the processing and payment of claims in areas impacted by the Mindanao earthquake. Insurance Commissioner Reynaldo Regalado emphasized on Wednesday that prompt claims settlement is not just a regulatory requirement but also a crucial way to offer immediate financial aid to communities, particularly those needing to rebuild after a catastrophic event.

He stressed the importance of ensuring affected policyholders receive necessary support without delay. The Insurance Commission issued Circular Letter 2025-21, mandating all insurance companies, reinsurers, mutual benefit associations, health maintenance organizations, and other regulated entities to adopt special claims-handling measures. Under this circular, these entities must expedite the processing, approval, and payment of claims in regions under a state of calamity. Companies are also instructed to relax internal procedures and documentary requirements where feasible to enable faster settlements.

Insurers are directed to extend the filing period for claims and supporting documents for a reasonable timeframe, acknowledging that many residents may struggle to obtain records or access government offices. Proper assistance must be provided to claimants throughout the process, damage assessments need accurate documentation in official records, and coordination with local government units and agencies involved in relief and rehabilitation is essential





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Insurance Claims Mindanao Earthquake Regulation Disaster Relief Financial Assistance

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