Insurance Commission Halts Operations of Vigilant Insurance and Antz Insurance Agency for Unauthorized Business Activities

The Insurance Commission issued a cease-and-desist order against Vigilant Insurance and Antz Insurance Agency & Services for conducting business without proper authorization. The regulator suspended the existing licenses of Antz Insurance and ordered Vigilant Insurance to shut down its website, directing both firms to pay penalties and return all commissions and compensation earned through unauthorized activities.

The Insurance Commission (IC) halted the operations of Vigattin Insurance and Antz Insurance Agency & Services for conducting business without proper authorization. The IC issued a cease-and-desist order on March 11, 2026, suspending the existing licenses of Antz Insurance and ordering Vigattin Insurance to shut down its website.

The IC found that both entities bypassed legal requirements, with Vigattin Insurance never being registered as an insurance agent and Antz Insurance holding valid licenses for four insurance companies but acting as an agent for several other firms without the necessary permits. The IC noted that Vigattin Insurance operates independently from Antz Insurance, despite claims that it functioned as a trademark company.

The agency claims it operates as a trademark company, but the IC said that a trademark cannot be used to benefit from the licensed rights of another party. The IC imposed penalties and ordered both firms to return all commissions and compensation earned through unauthorized activities, to ensure accountability and protect the insuring public





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Insurance Commission Cease-And-Desist Order Vigilant Insurance Antz Insurance Agency & Services Unregistered Insurance Agent Unauthorized Business Activities Gym Insurance HMO Trademark Claim

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