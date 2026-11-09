Inside Robbie Cojuangco Jaworski's Reality TV Launch

Robert Vincent Anthony Cojuangco Jaworski III enters Pinoy Big Brother revealing his elite political and athletic lineage while managing hospitality careers.

Robert Vincent Anthony Cojuangco Jaworski III, widely recognized as Robbie, has officially entered the Pinoy Big Brother house under the alias Ang Dedicated Son ng Pasig, a title that masks his profound legacy within Philippine society. While the current residents of the house remain unaware of his distinguished status, Robbie brings a complex background defined by high-level sports achievements, executive hospitality management, and deep political connections. His arrival marks a significant moment for the reality show, introducing a contestant whose personal history intersects with some of the nation's most prominent institutions.

Elite Sports and Political Lineage

Robbie Cojuangco carries the prestigious Cojuangco surname from his mother, Mikee Cojuangco, who serves on the International Olympic Committee Executive Board. She achieved global recognition by winning the gold medal in the individual show jumping event at the 2002 Asian Games. Mikee hails from the influential Cojuangco family of Tarlac and is closely related to former Philippine President Corazon Aquino and her son, former President Benigno Aquino III. Her father, Peping Cojuangco, was the brother of Cory Aquino, establishing a direct familial link to the country's political elite.

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On his father's side, Robbie is the son of Robert Dodot Jaworski Jr., a legendary figure in Philippine basketball who played for Gordon's Gin in the Philippine Basketball Association. Dodot Jaworski currently holds the position of vice mayor of Pasig City. Robbie's paternal grandfather was Robert Jaworski Sr., a former senator and basketball icon who established the Never Say Die slogan for the Barangay Ginebra San Miguel team. This dual heritage of Olympic-level equestrian sport and national basketball dominance forms the foundation of Robbie's public identity.

Hospitality Career and Athletic Pursuits

Following the footsteps of his athletic parents, Robbie Cojuangco actively participates in sports, including basketball and golf. His educational background includes studies at San Beda College Alabang before he pursued a degree in Management at Ateneo De Manila University. After completing his academic requirements, he transitioned into the corporate world, specifically leveraging his family's assets in the hospitality sector.

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Robbie served as the managing director and business development manager for two hotels owned by his father, located in Bataan and Tagaytay. This executive experience preceded his entry into the entertainment industry, where he recently made his film debut in the 2025 movie Meet, Greet, and Bye. He has also accumulated television series appearances, marking his official transition from business management to on-screen performance.

Relationship Dynamics with Magui Ford

During a Pinoy Big Brother livestream, Robbie Cojuangco discussed his personal life with fellow housemates Gehlee Dangca and Shea Valerio. He revealed that he is dating Magui Ford, who is the daughter of actress Karla Estrada and former basketball player Mike Planas. Robbie confirmed that he and Magui have been in a relationship for one and a half years, sharing intimate details about their courtship habits and financial dynamics.

The young actor disclosed specific behavioral patterns within his relationship, noting that he never allows Magui to pay for expenses during their dates. This revelation provides insight into his approach to dating and his willingness to share personal anecdotes with the reality show audience. As he navigates the pressures of the competition, his interactions with other housemates continue to reveal more about his character and the high-profile connections that define his life outside the house.