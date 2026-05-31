Iñigo Acuña's Passion for Painting

Artist Iñigo Acuña talks about his passion for painting and how he aims to create a sense of calmness and warmth in his artwork.

Artist Iñigo Acuña said he further developed his passion for painting during the pandemic, guided and inspired by his father, who is also a well-known painter.

Acuña's works focus on abstract expressionism, an art movement that emerged in the United States in the 1940s and became a dominant trend in Western painting during the 1950s. He said one of the defining qualities of abstract art is that viewers can create their own interpretation of each piece. Acuña said he aims to create a sense of calmness and warmth in his artwork, which viewers can experience when they see his pieces in their homes.

Originally from Baguio, Acuña now lives in Manila. Before pursuing painting full-time, he studied theater and also worked as an actor and model. Among his featured works are the Cobblestone Series and the Liquid Series, which make use of layered textures and metallic materials. Acuña also introduced his backlit paintings, which combine artwork and lighting systems to create a more interactive viewing experience.

The exhibit marks Acuña's third art show, and he expressed appreciation for the support he received from Dagupan's artist community





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