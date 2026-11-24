The ING-FINEX CFO of the Year Award marks its 20th anniversary on Nov. 25 at One Ayala, honoring two decades of excellence in Philippine financial leadership and executive governance.

The prestigious ING- FINEX CFO of the Year Award is set to mark its 20th anniversary with a landmark ceremony on November 25 at One Ayala in Makati City. Organized by Global bank ING and the Financial Executives Institute of the Philippines, the event celebrates two decades of recognizing top financial leaders in the country.

Established in 2006 through a permanent partnership between the two organizations, the award has grown into the longest-running and most distinguished honor for senior finance executives in the Philippines. The inaugural award was presented in 2007 to Delfin Gonzalez Jr., then Chief Financial Officer of Globe Telecom, setting a high standard for excellence that continues to define the competition.

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Evaluating Strategic Leadership and Operational Excellence

The selection of the winner is guided by rigorous qualitative and quantitative criteria developed by the FINEX Foundation and the Ateneo Graduate School of Business. These standards assess candidates across four critical roles that define modern financial leadership: strategist, catalyst, steward, and operator.

As strategists, finance chiefs must chart the company's future and create sustainable enterprise value. They are expected to align financial strategies with broader corporate goals to steer business expansion and ensure long-term resilience in a competitive market. This strategic alignment is crucial for navigating complex economic landscapes.

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In their capacity as catalysts, finance leaders spark innovation, agility, and organization-wide change. They leverage their financial expertise to drive transformation beyond the traditional boundaries of their department, fostering a culture of adaptability and forward-thinking within the entire organization. This role requires the ability to inspire change and implement new processes effectively.

As stewards, CFOs manage compliance and control systems, serving as the ethical guardians of the organization's assets. They are responsible for maintaining financial integrity and stakeholder trust through rigorous oversight. This guardian role ensures that the company operates within legal and ethical boundaries, protecting its reputation and value.

Finally, as operators, CFOs ensure that the day-to-day finance department operates with precision, efficiency, and speed. This operational mastery allows organizations to access and interpret vital financial and operational data quickly. Efficient operations are essential for making timely business decisions and maintaining competitive advantage.

A Legacy of Notable Philippine Financial Leaders

Since its inception, the ING-FINEX CFO of the Year Award has recognized an exceptional roster of Philippine finance leaders who have shaped the nation's business landscape. The list of recipients includes Sherisa Nuesa, Jose Sio, Ysmael Baysa, Jaime Ysmael, Jeffrey Lim, Felipe Yalong, Jose Jerome Pascual III, Luis Juan Oreta, Danny Yu, Jose Teodoro Limcaoco, Ferdinand Constantino, Augusto D. Bengzon, Mylene Kasiba, Anabelle Lim-Chua, Grant Cheng, Cora Dizon, Richard SW Shin, and Alberto De Larrazabal.

Together, these awardees represent two decades of financial leadership, professional excellence, and meaningful contributions to Philippine business. Each recipient has demonstrated the ability to excel in the four key roles, setting benchmarks for future generations of financial professionals. Their achievements highlight the critical importance of strong financial governance in driving corporate success.

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The Symbolism Behind the Everlasting Light Trophy

Winners receive the prestigious ING-FINEX CFO of the Year Award trophy, titled The Everlasting Light. Crafted from glass by renowned Filipino artist Ramon Orlina, the trophy symbolizes the enduring guidance of an exceptional finance leader amid shifting markets and evolving business landscapes.

Its luminous form reflects the CFO's ability to provide clarity and direction to stakeholders. The disciplined carving of raw glass represents the precision, vision, and mastery required to balance sound financial stewardship with transformative growth. This artistic representation underscores the delicate balance between stability and innovation in financial management.

The ceremony serves as a reminder of the vital role that finance professionals play in the economic development of the Philippines. By honoring these leaders, ING and FINEX reaffirm their commitment to fostering excellence in the financial sector. The event provides a platform for sharing best practices and inspiring future leaders in the field.

Industry professionals and financial executives are encouraged to follow the progress of the award on social media platforms including Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn under the handle @ingfinexcfooftheyear. This digital presence allows for broader engagement and dissemination of information regarding the award and its recipients. The celebration at One Ayala will likely draw significant attention from the business community.