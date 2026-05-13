Infectious diseases spreading rapidly on ships: A long history of preventable pandemics and COVID-19 outbreaks

Infectious diseases can rapidly spread on ships, from the Black Death to COVID-19, due to their enclosed nature and prolonged proximity. Recent outbreaks on cruise liners and an aircraft carrier highlight the risks.

PARIS France - A deadly outbreak on a cruise liner is just the latest in a long history of infectious diseases spreading rapidly in the cramped confines of ships, from the Black Death to COVID.

People around the world remain in quarantine or self-isolation after a rare outbreak of hantavirus on a cruise ship left three dead and infected at least seven more. Another scare came on Wednesday, when more than 1,700 passengers were confined to a cruise ship docked in the French city of Bordeaux after an elderly passenger man died of a heart attack.

Dozens of passengers showed symptoms of a stomach bug, however initial tests ruled out norovirus -- a common infection on cruises -- and officials said there was no connection to hantavirus. The latest incidents shone a light on how ships -- whether they are cruise liners aircraft carriers or old wooden boats -- can be the ideal environment for viruses to spread.

"The worst place to have an epidemic, like a fire, is in close quarters far from help, such as a ship on the high seas," US historian Alfred Crosby once wrote about the Spanish influenza pandemic of 1918





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Infectious Diseases Ships Cruise Liners Pandemics COVID-19 Spreading Rapidly Close Quarters

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