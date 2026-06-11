Industrial Poultry Farm in Asturias, Cebu Ordered to Stop Bringing in New Chicks

Asturias Mayor Andrew "Dongkoy" Dumdum and municipal regulators issued a "no chick-in" order to an industrial poultry farm due to severe fly infestations affecting nearby residential neighborhoods. This action is the third disciplinary measure against a poultry farm in the municipality this year, following failed attempts to resolve sanitation issues through inspections, warnings, and public hearings.

Asturias Mayor Andrew "Dongkoy" Dumdum and municipal regulators issued a "no chick-in" order to an industrial poultry farm due to severe fly infestations affecting nearby residential neighborhoods.

This action is the third disciplinary measure against a poultry farm in the municipality this year, following failed attempts to resolve sanitation issues through inspections, warnings, and public hearings. The order halts the farm's production cycle until it upgrades sanitation systems, as officials prioritize public health while working with operators to ensure compliance across the town's 23 active farms. The industrial poultry farm in Asturias, Cebu has been ordered to stop bringing in new chicks.

Local authorities issued the temporary ban following severe fly infestations that have deeply affected nearby neighborhoods. Asturias Mayor Andrew "Dongkoy" Dumdum and municipal regulators handed down the strict "no chick-in" order. This action temporarily pauses the facility's production cycle. The farm will not be allowed to resume normal operations until it upgrades its sanitation systems and fixes the environmental issues causing the fly problem.

This sanction marks the third time this year that local officials have taken disciplinary action against a poultry farm in the municipality. The move comes as local leaders ramp up enforcement against livestock operations accused of causing repeated sanitation and public health problems. During an interview on Thursday, June 11, 2026, Dolphy Juntong, vice chairman of the Asturias Task Force Langaw, explained that authorities had no choice but to step in.

Repeated inspections, warnings, and public hearings had all failed to resolve the problem. Complaints about the flies have been relentless, especially on social media, where local residents continue to voice concerns about their damaged living conditions. The "no chick-in" order is a specific regulatory tool designed to halt the production cycle of industrial poultry farms by banning the introduction of new day-old chicks.

This mechanism allows operators to focus entirely on upgrading their waste management and sanitation systems before they can start breeding livestock again. Officials emphasized that the penalty is meant to force compliance rather than permanently shut down businesses. This balance is critical, as poultry farms contribute heavily to the local economy. Asturias currently hosts 23 active industrial poultry farms, with three more under construction.

This booming livestock sector has turned the town into a first-class municipality driven by a strong tax base. Mayor Dumdum has instructed the task force to actively help poultry operators meet the required environmental standards. Ultimately, the future of the penalized farm rests on how quickly it cleans up its act. Juntong concluded with a clear warning: "Basta maka-comply lang sila, i-lift ra pod namo ang order.

Pero ug padayon ang kahugaw, dili gyud sila makapasulod ug bag-ong mga piso.

" (As long as they comply, we will lift the order. But if pollution continues, they will not be allowed to bring in new chicks.





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Poultry Farm Fly Infestations Sanitation Issues Public Health Enforcement Local Economy Tax Base Environmental Standards Complaint Social Media Damaged Living Conditions Booming Livestock Sector First-Class Municipality Regulatory Tool Production Cycle Waste Management Upgrading Compliance Penalty Balance Future Pollution Quarantine

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