Indonesian VP Gibran Resigns Amid Education Scandal

Indonesia Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka resigns after Supreme Court rules his credentials invalid, sparking political instability.

Indonesia n Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka has officially resigned from his position, marking a significant turning point for the nation's political landscape. An aide confirmed the departure to Reuters on Wednesday, November 11, stating that Gibran had tendered his resignation to President Prabowo Subianto earlier that same day. The 39-year-old vice president faces intense scrutiny regarding his educational qualifications, which are central to the validity of his recent election.

Supreme Court Ruling Invalidates Credentials

The Supreme Court recently issued a decisive ruling that Gibran Rakabuming Raka's education documents do not meet the legal requirements for holding the vice presidency. The court instructed the education ministry to withdraw Gibran's education equivalence certificate, an annulment that removes the legal basis for his candidacy. This decision followed a previous Constitutional Court ruling last month that reached the same conclusion regarding his qualifications.

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Indonesian election law mandates that vice-presidential candidates must have completed senior high school or an equivalent level of education. The Supreme Court found no evidence that Gibran had a foreign diploma or certificate that could serve as the basis for equivalency with a senior high school qualification. The court noted that the certificate was issued based on evidence that did not actually prove he had graduated, thereby invalidating his eligibility to run in the 2024 election alongside President Prabowo Subianto.

Political Alliance Strain and Parliamentary Response

Gibran Rakabuming Raka is the son of former President Joko Widodo, and his resignation threatens to split the key political alliance between the two powerful political families. Prabowo Subianto, a powerful former general, had previously lost to Widodo twice before receiving his support after term limits. This political instability adds to existing challenges, including doubts over the government's handling of the economy and scandals surrounding signature programs like free school meals.

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The parliamentary upper house will oversee the process of approving Gibran's resignation and selecting a replacement. Two sources at the upper house stated that Gibran would submit his resignation letter on Thursday morning. Senior law minister Yusril Ihza Mahendra explained that the upper house must convene a session to declare a vacancy and write to the president requesting two names for his replacement. Meanwhile, approximately 120 Indonesian lawmakers from across the political spectrum submitted a petition demanding his impeachment, arguing he no longer meets constitutional requirements.

Investor Sentiment and Broader Governance Impact

The political turmoil poses significant risks to investor sentiment toward Indonesia, which is already grappling with fiscal plan challenges and governance issues. Global index provider MSCI has hinted at downgrade risks for the stock market, reflecting heightened scrutiny of the government's fiscal plans and broader policy directions. The resignation could further weaken confidence in the administration, especially following the recent firing of the chief of staff, who was widely seen as a Jokowi loyalist.

Analysts warn that the crisis highlights how the political fortunes of a small number of elites take precedence over the country's need for effective and stable governance. Sana Jaffrey, a researcher at the Australian National University, emphasized that this situation undermines the stability required for long-term economic growth. As the parliamentary process moves forward, the administration faces the dual challenge of filling the vice presidential vacancy while restoring credibility in its governance structures.