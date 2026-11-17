Indonesian National Police dismiss senior inspector general Eko Hadi Santoso for alleged illegal wiretapping of President Prabowo Subianto and other officials.

Indonesian police officials on Tuesday formally dismissed a second high-ranking officer implicated in an alleged illegal wiretapping operation targeting President Prabowo Subianto. This disciplinary action has significantly deepened a political and security scandal that has severely shaken the country's establishment. The surveillance operation reportedly included senior police officials such as the president's chief of staff, Gen. Listyo Sigit Prabowo. It involved wiretaps targeting communications belonging to the president, palace officials, lawmakers, political party figures, governors, anti-corruption officials, activists, and students.

Ethics Panel Orders Discharge of Suspect

National Police spokesperson Trunoyudo Wisnu Andika stated that an internal ethics panel found Insp. Gen. Eko Hadi Santoso had committed a disgraceful act. Consequently, the panel ordered his dishonorable discharge following a hearing before the Police Professional Ethics Commission. Santoso is accused of abusing his authority while serving as the leader of the monitoring division within the National Police's Criminal Investigation Department. Investigators allege that the wiretaps were conducted without the legal approvals required under Indonesian law.

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Santoso served in his post from December 2024 to October 2025. Authorities allege that he received wiretapping orders from Insp. Gen. Slamet Uliandi, who allegedly claimed the instructions originated from then-national police chief Gen. Listyo Sigit Prabowo. Santoso is now the second suspect in the case to be expelled from the force through internal disciplinary proceedings. Both he and the previously dismissed official plan to appeal their respective dismissals.

Key Figures Face Disciplinary and Criminal Charges

Last week, an ethics commission ordered the dismissal of Insp. Gen. Ahrie Sonta Nasution, head of the National Police Legal Division, after finding him guilty of serious professional misconduct. In addition to Listyo Sigit Prabowo, authorities have detained Nasution and Santoso as suspects in the ongoing investigation. Insp. Gen. Slamet Uliandi, who led the Criminal Investigation Agency's Information and Communications Technology Division, has not been detained due to health concerns. Uliandi allegedly served as the intermediary transmitting orders from the top leadership to the monitoring division.

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Police spokesperson Johnny Eddizon Isir announced that authorities plan to hold an ethics hearing for Listyo Sigit Prabowo next week. If found guilty of ethics violations during this hearing, he could also be dismissed from the force. Isir emphasized that there will be no special treatment or impunity, stating that all suspects would face the same disciplinary process regardless of their rank or position within the hierarchy. This strict stance aims to reinforce accountability within the national police force.

Treason Investigation and National Security Measures

President Prabowo's office has described the alleged surveillance operation as a possible act of treason against the state. National Police Chief Gen. Suyudi Ario Seto confirmed on Tuesday that a separate treason investigation continues to proceed. Investigators are currently examining seized electronic devices to gather evidence supporting the treason charges. This parallel investigation highlights the severity of the allegations and the potential constitutional implications for the nation's leadership.

In response to the escalating political tension, the government earlier ordered 20,000 troops to Jakarta as a precautionary measure. Despite this large deployment order, there has been no visible large-scale military deployment in the capital as of Tuesday. The juxtaposition of the precautionary order and the lack of visible presence suggests a calculated approach to maintaining order without immediately provoking public unrest. The situation remains volatile as multiple high-profile figures face potential dismissal and criminal charges simultaneously.