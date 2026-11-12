Indonesia VP Gibran resigns; Prabowo accepts, Jokowi pledges support

Indonesian Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka resigned on Thursday, with President Prabowo Subianto accepting it with a heavy heart and former President Joko Widodo pledging continued support for the government.

Indonesian Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka handed his resignation to parliament's upper house on Thursday, ending days of speculation about his political future. His father, former President Joko Widodo, known as Jokowi, voiced support for current leader Prabowo Subianto.

Flanked by Gibran and parliamentarians, President Prabowo said on Thursday he had accepted his deputy's resignation with a heavy heart. He praised Gibran's contributions to the government. I felt assisted. He did his job well, Prabowo said in a speech, citing Gibran's work across Indonesian regions and his chivalrous attitude.

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Gibran Hands Resignation to Parliament

Gibran bowed and hugged Prabowo after the speech and left the presidential palace in Jakarta without saying anything. Minutes before Jokowi's remarks, Gibran arrived at parliament in Jakarta, the capital. He met leaders for 20 minutes, handing in his resignation and asking parliament to process it, said Ahmad Muzani, the speaker of the upper house. Gibran made his decision through my own volition for the interests of the government and nation, Muzani told reporters while reading out the resignation letter.

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Senior law minister Yusril Ihza Mahendra said Gibran quit for personal reasons and cited growing public sentiment in the letter of just five paragraphs. Gibran also submitted a resignation letter to Prabowo, Muzani said, adding that he did not explain why he resigned. The expression of support after the departure of Gibran, Indonesia's highest-profile resignation since that of President Suharto in 1998, could ease signs of strain in the political alliance of Prabowo and predecessor Widodo.

We will continue to support President Prabowo's administration, especially programmes that serve the interests of the broader public, the highly popular Widodo told reporters outside his home in Solo in central Java. The rift between Prabowo and Jokowi, who twice defeated the powerful former general for the presidency before lending him his support in the face of term limits, had looked set to further destabilise the government, analysts said.

Economic Turmoil Saps Investor Sentiment

Prabowo's government is battling scandals over his signature political programmes and doubts about its ability to manage Southeast Asia's biggest economy, where the political turmoil has sapped investor sentiment. Scrutiny is growing over the government's fiscal plans and broader policy direction, while downgrade risks still linger for the stock market, with the rupiah weakening as much as 0.6% to a fresh record low of 18,255 against the dollar.

Gibran, 39, was elected alongside Prabowo in the 2024 election, during which Jokowi was accused of meddling in the process by influencing a court decision that changed the election rules, enabling Gibran to stand. His resignation followed a push by lawmakers for Gibran's impeachment on grounds of inadequate educational credentials.

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It also followed rulings by the Constitutional Court and the Supreme Court that his overseas high school qualifications fell short of legal requirements for vice presidential candidates, and had been wrongly accepted by election authorities. Parliamentary leaders will now gather to discuss the next steps, Muzani said. The upper house will have to hold a session to declare a vacancy after Gibran's resignation, while sending the president a letter seeking the names of two replacement candidates, Yusril said on Wednesday.

Wiretapping Inquiry Reveals Political Rift

An upper house election will follow within 60 days. Analysts said another sign of the gulf between Prabowo and Jokowi was last week's revelation of an inquiry into illegal wiretapping by senior police officials, including former police chief Listyo Sigit Prabowo, widely seen as a Jokowi loyalist. On Thursday, police said they had enough initial evidence to pursue treason charges against four suspects for wiretapping Prabowo, other politicians, activists and journalists.

At a hearing, lawmakers urged police chief Suyudi Ario Seto to uncover who ultimately ordered Listyo to conduct the alleged wiretapping, and the political interests that could be behind it.