Indonesia Forest Fires Reach 2.88 Million Hectares Amid El Nino Heat

Rainforest Action Network and Nusantara Atlas report 2.88 million hectares burned in Indonesia. The crisis drives respiratory illness and links deforestation to major agribusiness concessions.

Severe wildfires across Indonesia have scorched 2.88 million hectares of land from January to October 2026, triggering widespread health crises and environmental alerts. The devastation, attributed to intense El Nino weather patterns and extreme heat, has forced school closures and caused a significant spike in respiratory illnesses among residents in affected regions.

Historical Fire Damage Scale

A joint study by Rainforest Action Network (RAN) and the geomonitoring platform Nusantara Atlas reveals that fire-damaged land in the first three quarters of 2026 is 35% higher than in the same period of 2019. That previous year marked the last time Indonesia experienced strong super-El Nino conditions, highlighting the accelerating severity of the current environmental crisis.

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The primary drivers of this destruction include the clearing of forests for industrial-scale palm oil and pulpwood plantations. The combination of inadequate fire management regimes in rapidly expanding agricultural concessions and the risks associated with degraded peatlands has created a volatile landscape where fires spread uncontrollably.

Key Agribusiness Concessions

The study specifically identifies massive fire outbreaks on large corporate holdings, including the PT Bumi Mekar Hijau pulpwood concession. This site, an exclusive supplier to Asia Pulp & Paper (APP), saw more than 14,600 hectares of land burn. APP declined to comment on these findings when approached for verification.

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Further investigation located at least 3,742 hectares of burned land within the PT Kayung Agro Lestari oil palm concession in West Kalimantan. This concession is run by Singapore-listed First Resources, and nearly 2,000 hectares of the burned area were designated as high conservation value forest. First Resources told RAN it maintains a zero burning policy and has implemented fire prevention measures.

Peatland Deforestation Risks

Satellite analysis also highlighted 4,473 hectares of burned areas within an oil palm concession operated by Bumitama Agri. Eighty-eight percent of this land was located on fire-prone peatland, a highly volatile ecosystem that exacerbates wildfire intensity. Bumitama Agri stated that investigations are ongoing and could not immediately respond to specific allegations.

Alex Helan, RAN's research and investigations lead, emphasized that the core issue is not just who ignited the fires, but who drained the peatlands and created the conditions for disaster. The report calls on banks and investors to make financing conditional on credible fire prevention strategies.

Transboundary Regulatory Scrutiny

The findings underscore the role of financial institutions in supporting risky operations and the growing regulatory pressure on transboundary haze. Several business groups involved in the study are currently under investigation in Singapore as part of its transboundary haze law, which aims to hold companies accountable for environmental damage caused by their suppliers.

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As the region faces the aftermath of the worst fire season in recent memory, the focus shifts to accountability for the drainage of peatlands and the development of plantations in extremely fire-prone landscapes. The study concludes that without strict conditional financing, the cycle of deforestation and health emergencies will likely continue to worsen.