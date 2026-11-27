Indian authorities rescued 164 Indonesian and Malaysian nationals trafficked for cyber fraud in New Delhi, highlighting a rare cross-border criminal network.

Indian Police in New Delhi have successfully rescued 164 foreign nationals who were allegedly trafficked into the country to participate in online fraud operations. The operation involved the liberation of 92 Indonesian nationals and 72 Malaysian nationals from a criminal syndicate operating in a suburb of the capital.

Rare Cross-Border Trafficking Operation

Indian Police stated that these individuals were brought into the country on various pretexts, including false promises of employment and lucrative business opportunities. Once inside India, the victims were reportedly confined against their will and compelled to engage in cyber fraud activities as part of an international network.

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Details of the Cyber Fraud Syndicate

The crackdown targeted an international cybercrime network that utilized sophisticated methods to exploit internet users. These fraud compounds typically lure victims into fake romantic relationships, manipulated cryptocurrency investments, and unregulated betting platforms to extract money.

Comparison to Southeast Asian Scam Centers

While similar cyber fraud operations are widespread in India, it is significantly less common for ringleaders to traffic foreigners into the country to perpetrate these crimes. This distinguishes the current case from the well-documented scam compounds prevalent in Southeast Asia, where international scammers operate on a massive scale.

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Broader Context of Human Trafficking

A United Nations report estimated that at least 300,000 people were trafficked into scam compounds across Southeast Asia this year. The situation in India presents a different dynamic, where foreign nationals are being brought in rather than local citizens being sent abroad, marking a unique shift in criminal tactics.

Repatriation and Past Government Actions

The New Delhi force confirmed the rescue details in a statement released late on Thursday, emphasizing the confined nature of the victims' existence. This incident follows a broader trend of government efforts to manage cross-border trafficking, including the repatriation of over 2,400 Indians from cyber scam centers in neighboring Myanmar in the past year.