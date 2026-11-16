Indian GM Sakraborty Mayank Wins Misamis Occidental Chess Tournament

Grandmaster Sakraborty Mayank claimed the title at the Misamis Occidental Philippines International Chess Tournament on Nov 16, securing a draw against GM Nguyen Duc Hoa.

India n Grandmaster Sakraborty Mayank secured the championship title at the Misamis Occidental Philippines International Chess Tournament on Monday night, November 16. The seventeen-year-old talent clinched the top prize of 6,000 US dollars after drawing with Vietnam ese Grandmaster Nguyen Duc Hoa in the decisive ninth and final round of the event.

Tense Final Round Matchup Details

The 37-year-old Nguyen Duc Hoa attempted to disrupt Mayank's momentum by opening with the aggressive and ultra-sharp Scotch Game. Despite being under pressure to win, the youthful Indian grandmaster remained composed and effectively countered with neutralizing moves, specifically the d5 and c5 pawn advances. These strategic responses demonstrated Mayank's deep familiarity with the main line intricacies of the Scotch opening, allowing him to stabilize the position against a seasoned opponent.

Also read Teenager Casiguran Draws with Top Seed Romanov in Philippine International Chess Championship

Event Context and Previous Performances

This victory follows a strong showing at the recent 7th Asean Chess Championship, where Nguyen finished as runner-up behind International Master-turned-outright GM Shrivatri Anuj. The current tournament, hosted at the AMORPA Aquamarine resort, attracted a competitive field of 78 players. Mayank entered the final round leading the field by a full point with 7 points, making his primary objective to avoid defeat rather than secure a win.

Earlier Rounds and Close Encounters

The path to the championship was not without significant challenges for Mayank. In the penultimate round, he faced a nightmarish escape against 15-year-old Filipino Fide Master Phil Martin Casiguran. Mayank later admitted that luck played a part in his success, noting that while he is accustomed to performing well in rapid chess formats, he made some critical mistakes during that intense encounter. His ability to recover from that close call highlighted his mental resilience and quick thinking on the board.

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Results on Other Key Boards

While Mayank secured the title, other high-profile matches yielded quick draws. Board 2 saw FIDE Master Bataar Batbaatar of Mongolia draw with Soham Bhattacharyya, who was seeking his third and final IM norm. Similarly, board 3 featured a quick draw between IM Nubairshah Shaikh Mohammad and top-seeded Macedonian GM Evgeny Romanov. On board 4, Filipino hopeful GM Darwin Laylo suffered a loss to India's GM N R Vignesh in 48 moves of the Exchange variation of the Queen's Gambit Declined.

Philippine Players Achieve Podium Finishes

Local Filipino players delivered strong performances to ensure podium finishes in the cash-rich event bankrolled by Governor Henry Oaminal Sr and the province of Misamis Occidental. Country's youngest GM Daniel Quizon outmaneuvered Candidate Master Sai Surapaneni Chidvilash of India in a marathon 62-move battle using the Reti Gambit opening. Meanwhile, IM Michael Concio Jr. defeated Russian IM Miroslav Vlasenko in 50 moves with the white pieces in the Leningrad variation of the Dutch defense, elevating both Filipino stars to 6.5 points each.